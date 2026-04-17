Oregon TITAN Fusion Center Earns National Recognition for Intelligence Excellence

Attorney General Dan Rayfield is highlighting the work of the Oregon TITAN Fusion Center (OTFC) as evidence of the state’s growing role as a national leader in public safety intelligence. Three members of its team were honored by the National Fusion Center Association (NFCA) for outstanding contributions to intelligence analysis, critical infrastructure protection, and national leadership.

“The work happening inside the Oregon TITAN Fusion Center is keeping our state safe, and the rest of the country is taking notice,” said Attorney General Dan Rayfield. “These are dedicated public servants who have earned national recognition through skill, professionalism, and a genuine commitment to the mission. This is tough work that connects intelligence across agencies to stop threats before they reach Oregonians. This recognition is well deserved.”

Cara Steele Named to NFCA Analyst Council

Criminal Intelligence Analyst Cara Steele has been nominated and accepted by the NFCA Analyst Council — one of the most prestigious bodies of intelligence analysts in the country. The council shapes national tradecraft, procedures, and analytical standards. Steele is already contributing at the national level through her work on training development, standardized analytical techniques, and lexicon refinement. She represented Oregon at the NFCA Annual Training Event in Washington, D.C. earlier this spring.

Ryan Auclair Named National Critical Infrastructure Protection Award Winner

Senior Criminal Intelligence Analyst Ryan Auclair has been selected as the NFCA’s National Critical Infrastructure Protection Award recipient — an extraordinary distinction given there are more than 80 fusion centers and analysts eligible nationwide. Auclair’s work on Oregon’s critical infrastructure security has drawn national attention, including his partnership with the Secretary of State Elections Division. His support of Special Event Threat Assessments, Risk and Vulnerability Assessments, and the Suspicious Activity Reporting program has consistently exceeded expectations. Auclair was recognized on stage at the NFCA Annual Training Event in Washington, D.C. this spring.

Michael Zagyva Elected NFCA Pacific Region Co-Chair

ACISS Manager and Deputy Director Michael Zagyva has been elected as the NFCA Pacific Region Co-Chair, with a two-year term beginning June 1, 2026. Zagyva has led the Oregon TITAN Fusion Center since 2011, building strong ties with the National Network of Fusion Centers. In this new role, he will contribute to the network’s national direction while bringing best practices back to Oregon.

Oregon’s Organized Retail Crime Work Highlighted at National Training

In another first for the state, the Oregon TITAN Fusion Center submitted a training topic to NFCA last year — and among dozens of proposals, Oregon’s was selected. Steele presented the center’s approach to combating Organized Retail Crime and highlighted its partnership with the Organized Retail Crime Association. The session was well received and showed the innovative work taking place in Oregon.

About the Oregon TITAN Fusion Center

The OTFC works to prevent criminal and terrorist threats in Oregon by serving as a collaborative, all-crimes information clearinghouse. Supported by various agencies and its Fusion Liaison Officer program, the center gathers and evaluates data based on reasonable suspicion. These intelligence products are then distributed to public and private sector communities and emergency responders to enhance statewide safety and preparedness.