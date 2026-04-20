Convoso Showcases AI-Powered Outbound Call Center Innovations at LeadsCon 2026

Convoso unveils new AI innovations for outbound call centers at LeadsCon 2026, highlighting advancements in automation, analytics, and conversion performance.

These innovations reflect Convoso’s focus on helping outbound contact centers operate more efficiently, increase answer rates, and convert more leads in a competitive and highly regulated environment.” — Lisa Leight, CMO at Convoso

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Convoso , a leading AI-powered outbound call center platform for revenue teams, announces its participation in LeadsCon Las Vegas 2026, taking place April 22–24, where it will exhibit and serve as the official registration sponsor. As Convoso marks its 20th year in the industry, the company continues to invest in advancing lead generation and contact center optimization.At this year’s event, Convoso will showcase a series of new platform innovations designed to help outbound teams increase contact rates, improve agent performance, and drive higher conversions through real-time intelligence and AI automation.NEW INNOVATIONS FOR AI-DRIVEN OUTBOUND PERFORMANCEBuilding on 20 years of innovation in outbound contact center technology, Convoso will introduce several new capabilities at LeadsCon that expand its platform and support high-performance revenue teams:– Convoso for Salesforce: Enables Salesforce users to run scalable outbound sales campaigns with the pacing, automation, and control required to keep agents in live conversations.– Agentic AI: Automates personalized engagement with leads across voice and text, enabling scalable outreach at a lower cost.– Advanced Analytics: Provides real-time visibility into performance, enabling continuous optimization of outreach and conversion strategies.– Conversation Intelligence: Delivers AI-captured insights from voice interactions to improve agent coaching and outcomes.– Phone Number Remediation: Restores flagged numbers to improve answer rates and expand reachable audiences.– Agent Outcome-Based Routing: Matches high-value leads with the agents most likely to convert, maximizing revenue potential."These innovations reflect Convoso’s focus on helping outbound contact centers operate more efficiently, increase answer rates, and convert more leads in a competitive and highly regulated environment," said Lisa Leight, CMO at Convoso.INDUSTRY PANEL SESSIONSConvoso’s VP of Product Marketing, Daniel Foppen, will speak in two sessions focused on the evolving role of AI in outbound contact centers: The Future of Outbound Call Centers : From Static Leads Lists to Dynamic, Real-time IntelligenceWednesday, April 22 at 11:40 a.m. High-Velocity Conversion: How to Master AI and Optimize Your Contact Center to Maximize GrowthThursday, April 23 at 11:35 a.m.MEET CONVOSO AT LEADSCON 2026Attendees are invited to visit Convoso at booth #417 to learn how to optimize outbound performance.As the event’s registration sponsor, Convoso will also play a central role in welcoming attendees and supporting the overall event experience.ABOUT CONVOSOConvoso is a leading AI-powered contact center platform founded in 2006, and built for revenue teams that rely on outbound calling and texting to drive growth. The platform combines advanced dialing, real-time optimization, and AI-driven insights to help organizations increase contact rates, improve agent performance, and maximize conversions. Trusted by fast-scaling leaders in insurance, financial services, home services, and outsourced contact centers, Convoso helps sales organizations connect faster, convert more, and navigate compliance with confidence.

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