Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys Sponsors Trophy Club Roanoke Youth Baseball Association

Trophy Club, Texas – Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys has sponsored the Trophy Club Roanoke Youth Baseball Association, underscoring the firm’s ongoing engagement with local families and community programs.

The sponsorship helps cover uniforms, equipment, field management and maintenance expenses, and various operating costs the association incurs each year. Managing Attorney John “Tony” Ross, said the decision reflects both a parental connection and a broader interest in supporting youth sports in the area.

“Youth sports introduce kids to more than just competition,” Ross said. “They learn how to be accountable to their teammates, how to handle setbacks, and how to show up for something bigger than themselves. As a parent, I see that every week. As a lawyer, I see how those same values matter when families are facing difficult circumstances.”

The Trophy Club Roanoke Youth Baseball Association operates multiple teams and age divisions on fields shared by families throughout the region. Volunteers manage practices, games, and field maintenance, while local sponsors help keep registration fees within reach for many households.

Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys, based in Denton, Texas, and serving all of North Texas, focuses its legal practice on representing individuals in personal injury matters, including motor vehicle collisions and other accident-related claims. Ross says that working with clients in the aftermath of injuries has heavily influenced his views on community safety, youth activities, and motor vehicle safety.

The firm has indicated it will continue to look for ways to participate in community-based programs, with youth sports remaining a focus for the foreseeable future.

Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys is the North Texas personal injury law firm focused on winning. Managing attorneys Brent Chandler and John Ross, Jr. have over 40 years of combined experience in personal injury and jury-trial representation. The attorneys at Chandler | Ross are here to relentlessly pursue and obtain maximum compensation for those injured or who have lost loved ones as a result of the negligence or recklessness of others.

Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys

110 N. Woodrow Ln, Ste 120 Denton, TX 76205

(940) 800-2500

https://www.chandlerrosslaw.com/

Press Contact : John Ross

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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