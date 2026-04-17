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Media Advisory: Department of Transportation to Kick Off National Work Zone Awareness Week as Construction Season Begins

Contact: (585) 272-4818
Release Date: April 17, 2026
Media Advisory: Department of Transportation to Kick Off National Work Zone Awareness Week as Construction Season Begins

On Monday, April 20, New York State Department of Transportation Regional Director Brian Kelly will host a media availability to officially kick off National Work Zone Awareness Week, which runs from April 20 through April 24.  

In 2025, there were 366 work zone crashes on NYSDOT-owned roads that resulted in 58 injuries and two fatalities. Three of those injured workers were part of a five-person NYSDOT bridge maintenance crew working along State Route 36 in Hornell. With work already underway on multiple projects throughout the region, Director Kelly will highlight initiatives to protect local highway workers and the traveling public this construction season.

The event will also showcase a variety of construction vehicles and equipment, along with highway workers. 

WHEN:        Monday, April 20, 2026           
                    12 p.m.

WHERE:      New York State Department of Transportation Hornell sub-residency
                     730 Chemung Street
                     Horseheads, NY 14845

WHO:           Brian Kelly
                     Regional Director
                     New York State Department of Transportation Region 6       

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Media Advisory: Department of Transportation to Kick Off National Work Zone Awareness Week as Construction Season Begins

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