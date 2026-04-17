- Workforce Services names Michael Pekarske as new director of the Refugee Services Office

SALT LAKE CITY (April 16, 2026) — Michael Pekarske has been selected as the new director for the Department of Workforce Services’ Refugee Services Office (RSO). Pekarske is taking over for Mario Kljajo, who served in the role since 2023. Kljajo will be staying at Workforce Services in a new role directing the Administrative Support Division.

“Michael has been a key member of our department for several years, earning a reputation for exceptional work and trusted leadership,” remarked Casey Cameron, Commissioner of Workforce Services. “He is a dedicated public servant whose depth of experience servi

ng refugee communities and partners makes him uniquely qualified for this new role.”& amp; amp; amp; amp; amp; amp; amp; amp; lt; /p>

Pekarske has spent more than a decade with the State of Utah Refugee Services Office, His time with the State began as an Americorp VISTA and grew to his most recent role as Assistant Director for the Refugee Services Office. In this role he has been responsible for overseeing division operations, managing state and federal contracts, leading a large multicultural staff and driving program development to support refugee integration across Utah. His work has spanned direct service, grant administration, community partnerships and strategic planning, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the Office's mission and operations.

“I am honored to step into this new role and continue serving the people of Utah,” said Pekarske. “This work is deeply meaningful to me, and I’m excited to build on the strong foundation we’ve created to expand opportunities and improve outcomes for refugee communities in Utah.”

Pekarske holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial design from the University of Wisconsin-Stout and brings broad perspectives from extensive experience living and working abroad.

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