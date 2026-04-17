ArrowHeart Foundation to Celebrate Scholarships Recipients at Toyota Arena

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArrowHeart Foundation, the 501(c)(3) of Arrowhead Credit Union, will host its annual ArrowHeart Scholarship Award Ceremony on Monday, April 20 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California–-celebrating both this year’s recipients and a milestone for the program.Now in its fifth year, the ArrowHeart Scholarship Program will surpass its original 10-year goal by awarding $1 million in scholarships to members of Arrowhead Credit Union.“We are incredibly proud to have reached the $1 million milestone so quickly,” said Stefanie Villalobos, VP, Philanthropy & Community Impact and ArrowHeart Foundation Executive Director. “Each year, the program continues to grow—supporting more students and creating more opportunities. This year’s celebration reflects just how far the program has come.”The ceremony will honor 182 scholarship recipients, who will collectively receive $401,000 in awards. The event will bring together recipients, along with their families and supporters, for an evening of recognition and celebration at Toyota Arena—home of the Ontario Reign hockey team and a venue that accommodates more than 11,000 guests.Doors will open at 5:00 p.m., with the program beginning at 6:00 p.m.Hosts and emcees for the evening will be, Darin Woinarowicz, Arrowhead Credit Union President/CEO, Chris Wright, Arrowhead Credit Union SVP Administration, and Villalobos. The Jumbotron will display a video of each scholarship recipient as they are called to the stage to accept their award, as a brief bio is read aloud.Recipients do not know their award amount until receiving their scholarship on stage.“One of the most memorable moments each year is seeing the reactions when recipients discover their award amount,” Villalobos added. “It’s a meaningful and exciting experience that we’re honored to share with them.”Each scholarship recipient is awarded a minimum of $1,000, with some receiving higher amounts based on a comprehensive, blind review process. Applications are evaluated on essays, letters of recommendation, and demonstrated qualities such as perseverance, leadership, and community involvement. Select recipients are also recognized as “Reader’s Choice,” receiving additional funds as chosen by individual reviewers.This year, the program’s largest individual scholarship to date, $8,500 will be awarded to one outstanding student.Scholarship funds are deposited directly into recipients’ accounts following the ceremony and may be used for a wide range of educational expenses, including tuition, books, housing, and other related costs.The ArrowHeart Scholarship Program is open annually to Arrowhead Credit Union members in good standing who are enrolled in or accepted to a higher education program, including college, trade school, or certificate programs, with a minimum GPA of 2.5. Applications are accepted from December 1 through January 31 each year, with recipients notified in late February.“At Arrowhead, giving back to the communities we serve is a core priority,” said Woinarowicz. “This scholarship program is one of our most impactful efforts, grounded in the belief that no one should be hungry, no one should be homeless, and that education is the great equalizer.”Applications for 2027 scholarships will open in December. For more information about the ArrowHeart Scholarship Program, visit arrowheadcu.org/scholarship About ArrowHeart FoundationArrowHeart Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization established by Arrowhead Credit Union in 2013. Their philosophy of "people helping people" is at the center of what they do. The work they do and the funds they raise stay local and benefit the people and communities served by Arrowhead Credit Union. Visit arrowheadcu.org/arrowheart for more information.About Arrowhead Credit UnionArrowhead Credit Union was established in 1949 and is dedicated to building strong communities. Arrowhead has $2.7 billion in assets and serves more than 200,000 members across the United States. Visit arrowheadcu.org for more information.

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