Governor Ivey Signs Bills to Enhance Benefits for Alabama Military Members, Veterans and Their Families

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey has signed into law legislation passed this session to expand benefits for Alabama Guard personnel, veterans and their families. These new laws will improve education and workforce training assistance for Guardsmen, offer temporary teaching certification for veterans and expand employment opportunities for military and veteran spouses.

“Alabamians are among the most patriotic Americans and their dedication to protect our country and safeguard our freedom continually deserves our praise and support,” said Governor Ivey. “I was pleased to sign into law this session legislation addressing military education and workforce training benefits and promoting greater employment opportunities for military spouses. These measures and others I have signed further demonstrate our gratitude to our military and their families for their service as well as leveraging their unique skills in growing Alabama’s workforce.”

Legislation signed by Governor Ivey to benefit military members and veterans include:

Alabama National Guard Education Assistance Program (HB233)

Expands ANGEAP tuition assistance for Alabama Guardsmen to include workforce development training in addition to traditional degree programs. Furthermore, it ensures more timely delivery of education assistance funds to students’ accounts.

Expanding Employment Opportunities for Military Families (HB307)

Enhances state government hiring and promotion preferences for military spouses and authorizes local government and private sector employers to give preferences to veterans and the spouses of veterans and active-duty service members in their hiring processes.

Accepting Military Training for EMS Licensure (HB182)

Requires the Alabama Department of Public Health to accept an applicant’s education, training and experience gained during U.S. military service as credit toward meeting state Emergency Medical Services (EMS) license requirements.

Alabama National Guard State Income Tax Exemption (HB341)

Exempts Alabama National Guard personnel from paying state income tax on the first $5,000 of income received for inactive duty training, beginning January 1, 2027.

Veterans Temporary Teaching Certificate (SB149)

Authorizes the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) to issue temporary teaching certificates to eligible veterans who would otherwise need at least a bachelor’s degree to qualify. This will address teacher shortages while affording veterans the opportunity to serve Alabama students in the classroom.

Removing Home Loan Barrier for Totally Disabled Veterans (HB77)

Allows a 100-percent-disabled veteran to receive a tentative property exemption certificate at the beginning of their mortgage application process, making it easier for them to qualify for a home loan and obtain a home of their own.

Exempting Totally Disabled Veterans from Annual Homestead Exemption Verification (HB155)

Removes the requirement for an annual verification of homestead exemptions for permanent and totally disabled veterans who have already qualified.

Enhancing Student Access to Military Career Pathways (SB158)

Requires Alabama high schools to offer their students greater access to military career pathways through annual voluntary Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) testing, administered by military recruiters.

Updating Alabama Military Awards (HB323)

Modernizes Alabama’s military awards protocol while ensuring that past service is appropriately recognized. It clarifies award criteria, reinforces the significance of honors such as the Governor’s Cross and Distinguished Service Medal, and expands recognition to reflect the full scope of service. It also allows for certain awards to be granted retroactively.

Governor Ivey believes Alabama’s military, veterans and their families are not only an invaluable asset to the state, but they also help build a stronger future for all.

A photo of Governor Ivey signing HB155 is attached.



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