Castanet and Major Market Broadcasting Launch Commercial-Ready 5G Broadcast Internet Pilot in Silicon Valley

Signaling a New Era for LPTV Spectrum, Scalable Content Delivery and Hybrid Internet Infrastructure

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Castanet Corporation and Major Market Broadcasting today announced the launch of a commercial-ready 5G Broadcast Internet pilot network in Silicon Valley, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of broadcast-enabled data delivery and next-generation connectivity.Announced during NAB Show 2026, the pilot demonstrates a real-world, standards-based deployment that leverages Low Power Television spectrum as a strategic asset for scalable internet delivery, mobile connectivity and next-generation media distribution.The deployment represents a new commercial model for broadcasters while addressing rising demand for efficient video delivery, growing mobile data consumption and emerging AI-driven network traffic.“With our commercial-ready pilot network jointly developed with Castanet, we are demonstrating the future of the industry right where the transformation of media and broadcasting is happening,” said Ravi Kapur. “We are excited about our investment in Castanet and the joint work we are doing to help take the industry into a bright new future.”Transforming Broadcast Infrastructure into Internet InfrastructureAs streaming demand accelerates and traditional one-to-one delivery networks face mounting cost and scale pressures, Castanet’s 5G Broadcast Internet introduces a one-to-many architecture designed to improve efficiency, reliability and economics.Unlike conventional unicast delivery models, which become more expensive as audiences grow, Castanet’s platform enables:• Massively scalable delivery of live-streamed and edge-cached on-demand video• Efficient support for AI-generated and data-intensive digital services• Consistent, high-quality viewing with reduced buffering• Low-latency performance independent of network congestion• Seamless delivery across mobile, fixed, automotive and connected devices• More efficient cost structures for large-scale distribution“The unicast internet was never built for video on demand, live streaming or generative AI at scale,” said Vern Fotheringham. “The Castanet 5G Broadcast Internet provides a seamless path for the LPTV industry to support local content creation and evolve into a profitable, internet-native model while delivering engaging consumer experiences at broadcast scale.”A New Business Model for BroadcastersThe Silicon Valley pilot establishes a compelling framework for LPTV operators and broadcast license holders, enabling them to:• Monetize underutilized spectrum through broadband and data delivery services• Generate recurring revenue streams through media and distribution partnerships• Reduce capital expenditures through shared infrastructure models• Increase long-term asset value through participation in digital infrastructure markets• Future-proof operations amid continued declines in traditional linear television economicsThis model creates a pathway for broadcasters to become integral participants in the next generation of hybrid internet infrastructure. Diya TV Expands Interactive Audience EngagementDiya TV, the nation’s largest Asian American television network and a Major Market Broadcasting enterprise reaching more than 85 million viewers nationwide, will leverage the Castanet engagement platform to deliver richer, more interactive viewer experiences.The platform extends beyond C5G Interactive Live Sports and enables new forms of community-driven content discovery, second-screen engagement, gamified audience participation and mobile-first viewing experiences.“The Castanet engagement platform gives Diya TV a powerful new way to connect with our audience,” said Deepti Dawar. “Our viewers are deeply passionate about their culture, communities and sports, and now we have the infrastructure to meet them where they are with experiences that go far beyond traditional broadcasting.”Why Silicon Valley, and Why NowAs a global center of technology innovation, Silicon Valley provides the ecosystem, technical talent and market visibility needed to validate Castanet’s 5G Broadcast Internet at commercial scale.The announcement positions Castanet and Major Market Broadcasting at the forefront of a broader market shift that could redefine the role of broadcast spectrum, LPTV licensees and hybrid broadband delivery across North America.About Castanet CorporationCastanet is pioneering 5G Broadcast Internet, a next-generation network and platform that uses LPTV broadcast spectrum to deliver live streaming, video on demand and AI-enabled content directly to consumers at massive scale.By transforming the economics of one-to-many delivery, Castanet enables broadcasters, telecom operators, content owners and platform partners to reach audiences with greater efficiency, improved margins and stronger performance.Castanet also works with content owners to deliver and monetize innovative digital experiences, including the C5G Interactive Live Sports platform.About Major Market BroadcastingFounded in 2009, Major Market Broadcasting is the largest Asian American-owned broadcast group in the United States, with more than 20 television stations reaching more than 85 million Americans.The company owns and operates Diya TV, the nation’s largest Asian American television network, and airs more than 100 channels serving diverse urban and rural communities across its over-the-air platform.Major Market Broadcasting is actively investing in next-generation technologies to secure the long-term relevance and value of its station portfolio and the broader broadcast industry.Media ContactsCastanet CorporationAlexander RenzAlex@castanet-5g.com+1-206-913-7966Major Market BroadcastingDeepti Dawarhello@diyatvusa.com+1-650-503-3492###This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

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