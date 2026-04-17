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California Court of Appeal reverses $41M judgment against Suzuki

(Subscription required) A California appellate court reversed a $41 million judgment against Suzuki Motor Corp. in a defective motorcycle brake case, ordering a new trial on liability and compensatory damages while barring any retrial on punitive damages.

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California Court of Appeal reverses $41M judgment against Suzuki

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