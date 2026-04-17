Newsom Nominates Two Appellate Court Justices, Names Seven Trial Court Judges

(Subscription required) Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday moved to fill two vacancies on the Fourth District Court of Appeal, choosing two trial court judges for seats in San Diego and Santa Ana.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.