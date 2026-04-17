Cameras in courtrooms stir debate from baby Lindbergh kidnapping to OJ and Charlie Kirk’s killing

Tyler Robinson’s attorneys want cameras banned from a Utah courtroom, pointing to sometimes sensationalist media coverage they fear will foster widespread bias against their client as he faces prosecution in last September’s shooting death of the conservative activist on a college campus.

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