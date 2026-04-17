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There’s a new award for WCCUSD high schoolers helping their community

WCCUSD high school seniors can now earn a state seal of civic engagement through a new district initiative that recognizes their efforts to improve their community. The seal, a formal recognition awarded to California public school students, highlights achievement in civics education and community involvement. It appears on transcripts and diplomas and can strengthen college and scholarship applications. This spring, WCCUSD will award seals to its first cohort.

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There’s a new award for WCCUSD high schoolers helping their community

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