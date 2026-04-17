Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,020 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,385 in the last 365 days.

Vermont State Police releases after-action report, video footage from March 11 incident in South Burlington

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

Vermont State Police releases after-action report, video footage from March 11 incident in South Burlington

 

WATERBURY, Vermont (Friday, April 17, 2026) — The Vermont State Police is releasing material connected to the March 11, 2026, federal police action on Dorset Street in South Burlington, to which state troopers were later called to assist with public safety.

 

Today’s release includes a complete after-action report, about 60 hours of video footage from troopers’ body-worn cameras, and a statement from Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison.

 

These materials are available for review and download from the Vermont State Police’s Dropbox account. This link will remain active for 90 days; anyone who needs access to these materials after three months should download the files before the link expires.

 

The state police will have no further comment on this matter.

 

- 30 -

 


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Vermont State Police releases after-action report, video footage from March 11 incident in South Burlington

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.