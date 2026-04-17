Vermont State Police releases after-action report, video footage from March 11 incident in South Burlington
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
Vermont State Police releases
after-action report, video footage from March 11 incident in South Burlington
WATERBURY, Vermont (Friday, April 17, 2026) — The Vermont
State Police is releasing material connected to the March 11, 2026, federal police
action on Dorset Street in South Burlington, to which state troopers were later
called to assist with public safety.
Today’s release includes a complete after-action report, about
60 hours of video footage from troopers’ body-worn cameras, and a statement
from Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison.
These materials are available for review and download from
the Vermont
State Police’s Dropbox account. This link will remain active for 90 days;
anyone who needs access to these materials after three months should download
the files before the link expires.
The state police will have no further comment on this
matter.
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