STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police releases after-action report, video footage from March 11 incident in South Burlington

WATERBURY, Vermont (Friday, April 17, 2026) — The Vermont State Police is releasing material connected to the March 11, 2026, federal police action on Dorset Street in South Burlington, to which state troopers were later called to assist with public safety.

Today’s release includes a complete after-action report, about 60 hours of video footage from troopers’ body-worn cameras, and a statement from Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison.

These materials are available for review and download from the Vermont State Police’s Dropbox account. This link will remain active for 90 days; anyone who needs access to these materials after three months should download the files before the link expires.

The state police will have no further comment on this matter.

- 30 -