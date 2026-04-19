National Treasury and the Presidency brief media on Operation Vulindlela Q4 Progress Report, 22 Apr

Members of the media are invited to the Operation Vulindlela Quarter 4 Progress Report Briefing. Operation Vulindlela is a joint initiative of the Presidency and the National Treasury aimed at driving the implementation of structural reforms to support more rapid and inclusive economic growth.

The report marks the third update under Phase II of Operation Vulindlela. The briefing will provide an overview of progress made to date, highlight key reform milestones, and facilitate discussions on the economic implications and opportunities arising from the reform agenda.

Media are invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 22 April 2026

Time: 12:00 - 14:30

Venue: JSE, 2 Gwen Lane, Sandton

Please RSVP to media@treasury.gov.za by 21 April 2026, Media only.

For media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

Cleopatra Mosana

Head of Communications in the National Treasury

E-mail: Media@treasury.gov.za

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