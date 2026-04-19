Minister John Steenhuisen appoints external advisors to speed up agricultural registrations

To ensure more effective and speedy turnover time of the high-volume applications received by the Registrar of the Fertilisers, Farm Feeds, Agricultural Remedies and Stock Remedies Act, 1947 (Act No. 36 of 1947), the Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, has appointed 27 external technical advisors to support the department.

The Department of Agriculture is responsible for overseeing that agricultural inputs like fertilisers, animal feeds, pesticides, stock remedies and agricultural remedies are effective and pose minimal risk to human health and the environment in terms of the Act before they can be imported, sold or used in South Africa.

By bringing in these outside specialists, the department aims to clear the current backlog and provide faster service to the industry. These advisors will help evaluate technical data to ensure all products meet safety and quality standards as required by the Act.

Following a public call for experts in January 2026, the department received 46 applications. After a strict review process, 27 experts were selected based on their skills and experience. This group includes: Ten specialists for agricultural remedies; ten specialists for stock remedies; six specialists for farm feeds and one specialist for fertilisers.

These advisors are appointed for three years, with a possible two-year extension. This move confirms the minister’s commitment to supporting the agricultural sector by making government processes more efficient while maintaining high safety standards for all South Africans.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ms Joylene van Wyk

Director: Media Liaison Ministry of Agriculture

E-mail: joylenev@nda.gov.za or medialiaison@nda.agric.za

Cell: 083 292 7399 or 063 298 5661

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