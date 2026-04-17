Paws Fantasy Launches Father's Day Collection, Tapping into the Growing 'Pet Parent' Movement

Custom pet portrait

UK-based custom pet portraits studio unveils a Father's Day collection with 30% off, offering "pet dads" a meaningful way to be celebrated this June.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paws Fantasy, a UK-based custom pet portraits studio, today announced the launch of its 2026 Father's Day Collection, a curated range of personalised pet portraits designed for the millions of "pet dads" in the UK and the US whose bond with their animals is often overlooked in traditional Father's Day gifting.The launch comes at a time when pets are firmly established as family members. According to the PDSA Animal Wellbeing Report 2025, 99% of UK dog owners and 92% of cat owners consider their pet part of the family. UK Pet Food (PFMA) data shows that around 60% of British households, roughly 17.2 million homes, care for one of the country's 36 million pets. In the United States, the picture is similar. The National Retail Federation found that 48% of American consumers planned to buy a Father's Day gift in 2025, with total spending reaching a record $22.4 billion.Yet within this booming gifting market, pet dads remain curiously underrepresented. A 2025 LendingTree survey revealed that 62% of Americans spend more on Mother's Day than on Father's Day, and while 60% of respondents felt pet mums should be celebrated on Mother's Day, the equivalent recognition for pet dads has barely entered the cultural conversation. Paws Fantasy sees its new collection as a small step toward changing that.The studio specialises in turning everyday pet photos into keepsake-quality artwork. Customers can upload a photograph, preview their portrait online in about a minute, and choose from more than 100 artistic styles ranging from oil painting to watercolour and fantasy illustration. The Father's Day Collection is available across three formats to suit different budgets and gifting occasions: a digital file, an unframed fine art poster, and a fully framed portrait ready to hang. Every physical order ships free worldwide, with production typically completed within 5 to 7 business days."Pet dads have always been there, quietly feeding, walking, and loving their four-legged companions," said Rachel Yang, Founder of Paws Fantasy. "Yet somehow, Father's Day has rarely reflected that bond. We wanted to create something that captures not just a photo, but the quiet, everyday love between a pet dad and his best friend. A piece of art that will still hang on the wall long after the day is over."The emotional significance of these personalised portraits is reflected in thousands of customer stories. Paws Fantasy currently holds a 4.8-star rating from more than 1,000 verified reviews, with many customers sharing how the portraits helped them honour a beloved pet, surprise a partner, or create a lasting memorial. One customer, Ashley, commissioned a Renaissance-style portrait of her mother's late cat as a gift. "She cried with happiness," Ashley wrote. "It was the most touching gift." Stories like hers have become common around Father's Day too, as sons, daughters, and partners look for gifts that feel more personal than the usual tie or bottle of whisky.To mark the launch of the Father's Day Collection, Paws Fantasy is offering 30% off sitewide from mid-May through to Father's Day on June 15, 2026, with the discount applied automatically at checkout.About Paws FantasyPaws Fantasy is a UK-based custom pet portraits studio dedicated to helping pet parents celebrate their animals through timeless, personalised artwork . Combining modern design technology with traditional print and framing craftsmanship, the studio offers instant previews, unlimited free tries, and more than 100 artistic styles. Paws Fantasy ships worldwide and has served over 1,000 happy pet parents since its founding.

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