Aussie Select Wins Food Innovation Award at F&B@Sea Awards 2026, Recognizing Breakthrough in Lamb Charcuterie

Jaclyn Oyola, CEO and Founder accepts the award Aussie Select charcuterie is perfect for breads, boards and bites The full line of products for foodservice

Lamb has long been underrepresented in everyday formats, and this win validates that there is real appetite for something different, premium, and globally relevant.” — Jaclyn Oyola, CEO and Founder

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aussie Select , the premium lamb charcuterie brand redefining boards, breads, bites and all entertaining occasions, has been named the winner of the Food Innovation Award at the prestigious F&B@Sea Awards 2026 , held April 16 at Mana Wynwood in Miami.The award recognizes standout innovation shaping the future of food and beverage across the global cruise and hospitality industry. Aussie Select was honored for its Lamb Charcuterie platform, a category-defining approach that introduces fully cooked lamb as a premium, non-pork alternative for charcuterie boards, sandwiches and culinary applications.Aussie Select was selected from a competitive finalist group that included DELY Waffles and Hiddenfjord salmon, underscoring the strength of innovation across the supplier landscape.“This recognition is incredibly meaningful, not just for Aussie Select, but for what it represents,” said Jaclyn Oyola, CEO of World Select Cuts. “We’re not just launching a product; we’re building a new category. Lamb has long been underrepresented in everyday formats, and this win validates that there is real appetite for something different, premium, and globally relevant.”The F&B@Sea Awards spotlight innovation at a time when cruise lines are investing heavily in experiential dining, global flavors, and differentiated guest experiences, making food and beverage one of the most competitive and creative areas of the industry.Together, this year’s awards highlight a broader shift toward innovation that blends convenience, sustainability and elevated guest experience.Aussie Select’s Lamb Charcuterie line featuring flavors like Lamb Pastrami, Tikka Masala and Agave Rosemary is currently expanding across U.S. retail and foodservice channels, with growing interest from cruise operators seeking differentiated protein offerings that meet evolving consumer preferences, including non-pork and Halal-friendly options.“This is just the beginning,” added Oyola. “We see lamb charcuterie becoming a staple on boards, menus and in kitchens everywhere…from retail to restaurants to cruise ships.”

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