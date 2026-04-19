Agriculture on permanent withdrawal of Animal On the Move as a dog import agent

Withdrawal of recognised dog import agent with immediate effect

The Department of Agriculture hereby notifies the public of the permanent withdrawal of Animal On the Move as a dog import agent after confirming the use of fraudulent import permits, in contravention of the Animal Improvement Act, 1998 (Act No. 62 of 1998).

The public and industry stakeholders are urged to engage only authorised agents, as the department enforces a zero-tolerance stance on fraud to safeguard the integrity and traceability of South Africa’s canine population.

For enquiries relating to animal improvement permits, please contact the office of the Registrar of Animal Improvement at AnimalImp@nda.gov.za or MariaJ@nda.gov.za

For media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Moses Rannditsheni

Director: Media and External Communication

Cell: 063 135 5425

E-mail: Moses.Rannditsheni@nda.agric.za