NAB 2026: Advanced HDR by Technicolor and Amlogic Expand Advanced HDR Integration in Major NEXTGEN TV Converter Boxes

Technology for an Enhanced Visual Experience

Because our solution can carry SDR and HDR in a single signal, viewers can receive the best possible experience without needing to worry about TV compatibility.” — Rick Dumont, Advanced HDR by Technicolor

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced HDR by Technicolor and Amlogic, a leading platform provider in the global system-on-chip (SoC) market, today announced that the Advanced HDR solution will be integrated into major NEXTGEN TV (ATSC 3.0) conversion boxes powered by Amlogic platforms. This integration reflects growing industry-wide coordination to increase the availability of ATSC 3.0-compatible devices amid strong U.S. consumer interest in NEXTGEN TV services.

While ATSC 3.0 infrastructure continues its rollout, ecosystem partners are doubling down on the manufacture of NEXTGEN TV converter boxes ensuring greater consumer awareness of and access to enhanced over-the-air (OTA) viewing with high dynamic range (HDR) picture quality. Converter boxes from leading brands, which include: RCA, ZapperBox by BitRouter, MyVeloTV, Zinwell, and ADTH, are using Amlogic platforms to implement Advanced HDR by Technicolor, enabling more viewers to experience HDR from free broadcast television.

The ongoing deployment of NEXTGEN TV (ATSC 3.0) in North America—and the introduction of DTV+ in Brazil, which leverages many elements of ATSC 3.0—signals accelerating global momentum behind next-generation broadcast standards. To enjoy free OTA content in HDR, consumers need an HDR-enabled receiver. By pairing Amlogic-powered converter boxes with Advanced HDR by Technicolor, device makers can help ensure that more households can benefit from improved contrast, brightness, and color performance as broadcasters expand HDR programming.

As a leading system-on-chip manufacturer, Amlogic powers a broad range of operator and retail receiver devices worldwide. This scale helps accelerate ecosystem adoption by enabling multiple converter box manufacturers to deliver consistent HDR experiences on a widely deployed silicon platform.

“As NEXTGEN TV adoption accelerates, consumers expect premium picture quality from free over-the-air broadcasts, including HDR,” said James Xie, SVP, Corporate Business Strategy at Amlogic. “By enabling Advanced HDR by Technicolor on our widely adopted converter box platforms, we’re helping OEM partners bring a consistent, high-quality HDR experience to market faster and at scale—supporting a growing ecosystem of consumer devices.”

“Device manufacturers across the industry are recognizing the impact HDR has on consumer perception of video quality,” said Rick Dumont, head of business development for Advanced HDR by Technicolor. “NEXTGEN TV converter boxes extend ATSC 3.0 reception to TVs that don’t have built-in NEXTGEN TV capability, and integrating Advanced HDR by Technicolor enables consumers to maximize picture quality on compatible displays. Because our solution can carry SDR and HDR in a single signal, viewers can receive the best possible experience without needing to worry about TV compatibility. We look forward to continued partnership with Amlogic and other receiver brands to bring NEXTGEN TV content in Advanced HDR by Technicolor to viewers.”



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About Advanced HDR by Technicolor

Advanced HDR by Technicolor is a suite of high-dynamic-range (HDR) technologies designed to deliver superior video quality across a variety of display devices and network environments. Developed as a collaboration between InterDigital and Philips, it includes formats like SL-HDR1, SL-HDR2, and SL-HDR3, which dynamically optimize and convert HDR content to match the capabilities of the display device in real-time. This allows broadcasters and content providers to deliver a high-quality viewing experience with improved contrast, brightness, and color accuracy while maximizing bandwidth efficiency. With support for multiple distribution workflows, Advanced HDR by Technicolor enables seamless integration into existing infrastructures, making it a preferred solution for broadcasters seeking to future-proof their HDR delivery. Advanced HDR by Technicolor's partnerships include broadcasters, streaming service providers, TV and conversion box manufacturers, SoC producers as well as hardware and software solution providers. To learn more about Advanced HDR by Technicolor visit: https://advancedhdrbytechnicolor.com.



About Amlogic

Amlogic is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in system-on-chip (SoC) solutions for consumer and commercial applications. Our products power devices such as TVs, set-top boxes, audio systems, Edge AI platforms, and wireless communication technologies. Our SoCs feature cutting-edge hardware, including low-power multimedia processing, advanced edge AI accelerators, robust on-chip security, high-performance CPUs and GPUs, versatile I/O interfaces, and efficient communication subsystems. With user-friendly development systems and comprehensive turnkey solutions, we empower our customers to quickly bring innovative, market-leading products to life. Founded in Silicon Valley with R&D support, and sales offices worldwide. To learn more about products of Amlogic visit: https://www.amlogic.com

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