COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
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- Product Type:
- Animal & Veterinary
Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
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Recall Reason Description
Variable levels of Vitamin D
- Company Name:
- Revival Animal Health
- Brand Name:
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Brand Name(s)
Breeder’s Edge, Shelter’s Choice
- Product Description:
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Product Description
Company Announcement
Revival Animal Health of Orange City, IA is recalling Breeder’s Edge® Foster Care® Canine and Shelter’s Choice® Canine Milk Replacers due to variable levels of Vitamin D resulting in both low and elevated levels in some of the canine milk replacers.
Consumers should stop feeding the products listed below to their dogs. Dogs ingesting elevated levels of Vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss. Vitamin D when consumed at very high levels can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction. Consumers who have dogs that have consumed any of the affected products and are exhibiting these symptoms should contact their veterinarian.
Affected recalled products were sold nationwide through online and in retail pet stores. Products are packaged in multiple sizes of stand-up resealable bags and 12 oz jars. A full list of affected products is below:
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Product Name
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Net Weight
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UPC
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Best by Range
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Shelter's Choice Canine Milk Replacer
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1 lb.
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817160011087
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6/19/2026, 9/9/2026,
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Shelter's Choice Canine Milk Replacer
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3.5 lb.
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817160011070
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6/19/2026, 10/31/2026,
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Shelter's Choice Canine Milk Replacer
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8 lb.
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817160011056
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6/19/2026, 9/9/2026,
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Breeder's Edge Foster Care Canine Milk Replacer
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12 oz
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817160010189
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7/11/2026, 8/15/2026,
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Breeder's Edge Foster Care Canine Milk Replacer
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18 lb.
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817160011025
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7/11/2026, 9/9/2026,
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Breeder's Edge Foster Care Canine Milk Replacer
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20 lb.
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817160010172
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6/19/2026
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Breeder's Edge Foster Care Canine Milk Replacer
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4.5 lb.
|
817160010073
|
5/22/2026, 9/9/2026,
Two complaints of rickets have been reported to date.
The recall was initiated after an investigation determined that the product had variable levels of Vitamin D, resulting in both low and elevated levels in some of the canine milk replacers.
This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Consumers who have purchased the affected product should discontinue use immediately and contact the company to return for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-877-870-4059 hours (M-F 8 am- 4 pm CDT time).
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- 1-877-870-4059