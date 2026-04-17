Nottingham Forest into first European semifinal since 1984, will face Aston Villa

Forest booked their semi-final spot with an impressive aggregate victory over FC Porto.

Forest is looking to win its first continental trophy since the second of back-to-back European Cups in 1979 and 1980

RICHBORO , PA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nottingham Forest have taken a historic step back onto the European stage, reaching a major continental semifinal for the first time in 42 years. Their place in the final four of the UEFA Europa League marks a remarkable milestone for a club steeped in history but absent from Europe’s latter stages for decades.The last time Forest reached this level came during the 1983-84 UEFA Cup, where they narrowly lost 3-2 on aggregate to RSC Anderlecht. Now, a new generation has the chance to write its own chapter.Quarter-Final Triumph Over PortoForest booked their semifinal spot with an impressive aggregate victory over FC Porto. A disciplined performance across both legs saw them edge the tie 2-1, capped by a 1-0 win at the City Ground in the second leg.Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White proved the difference, scoring the decisive first-half goal to send the home crowd into celebration and secure passage to the next round.Under the guidance of Vítor Pereira, Forest have combined structure and attacking intent, showing maturity beyond their relatively recent return to European competition.A European Journey ReignitedForest’s run to the semifinals is even more impressive considering this is their first European campaign in 30 seasons. Their journey began in Seville earlier in the competition and has steadily gathered momentum with each round. What started as a return to continental football has now evolved into a genuine push for silverware, reigniting memories of the club’s golden era when they conquered Europe.All-Premier League Semi-Final AwaitsStanding between Forest and a place in the Europa League final is Aston Villa, who advanced after defeating Bologna FC 1909 in their quarterfinal tie.Managed by Unai Emery, Villa present a formidable challenge, setting up a high-stakes all-English semi-final.The first leg will take place at the City Ground on April 30, with the return fixture scheduled for May 7 at Villa Park. With both sides familiar with each other domestically, the tie promises intensity and drama.Chasing a First Final Since 1980For Forest, the opportunity ahead is monumental. The club has not reached a European final since 1980, when they secured their second consecutive European Cup triumph.Now, more than four decades later, they are just two matches away from returning to that stage. The atmosphere on Trentside is building, and belief is growing with every passing round.Another unforgettable European night awaits, and for Nottingham Forest, the dream of reliving past glory is closer than it has been in a generation.To read more about the UEFA Europa League and Nottingham Forest, check out Sports Talk Florida and Sports Talk United

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