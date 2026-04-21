ACI Jet, SLO County Airport Achieve Perfect Score in FAA Part 139 Inspection
EINPresswire.com/ -- ACI Jet, the primary fuel provider and Fixed Base Operator (FBO) at San Luis Obispo County Airport (SBP), is proud to announce a historic milestone following the airport’s recent annual Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 139 inspection.
The comprehensive FAA evaluation, required for commercial service airports, covers critical safety and operational areas, including fueling safety, personnel training, and airfield conditions. This year, SBP was one of only three airports out of more than 520 evaluated nationwide to receive a perfect score of 100 percent.
Of even more significance, the FAA auditor noted that in over seven years of conducting these audits, this is the first time he has personally awarded a perfect score.
“This accomplishment is not only a direct reflection of the hard work, attention to detail, and professionalism of our entire team, but highlights the strong relationship and operational coordination between San Luis Obispo County Airport (KSBP), Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF), the Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT), and our FBO,” said Andrew Robillard, Vice President of FBOs and Facilities at ACI Jet. “The zero-discrepancy result for our FBO is a direct outcome of ACI Jet’s proactive approach to safety and its rigorous training programs.”
Special recognition for this historic accomplishment goes to Jose Saavadera, Ground Support Equipment & Quality Assurance Manager for ACI Jet, and Ryan Chapa, ACI Jet’s Aircraft Ground Support Supervisor, in addition to the entire FBO team, whose daily diligence ensures the highest standards of fueling operations and compliance for every customer flying into SBP.
For more information about ACI Jet and its commitment to operational excellence, visit acijet.com.
About ACI Jet
Headquartered on California’s Central Coast since its founding in 1998, ACI Jet is a recognized leader in private aviation services. Led by founder and avid aviator William “Bill” Borgsmiller, ACI Jet’s aviation ecosystem includes aircraft ground support services, aircraft maintenance, and aircraft management. ACI Jet ensures its clients’ mission success through the implementation of the latest aviation safety technologies and a leadership team composed of Aviators Doing Aviation®, aviation enthusiasts who know aviation from the inside out. More information can be found by visiting us online at acijet.com or on social media @flyacijet.
John W. Tucker
The comprehensive FAA evaluation, required for commercial service airports, covers critical safety and operational areas, including fueling safety, personnel training, and airfield conditions. This year, SBP was one of only three airports out of more than 520 evaluated nationwide to receive a perfect score of 100 percent.
Of even more significance, the FAA auditor noted that in over seven years of conducting these audits, this is the first time he has personally awarded a perfect score.
“This accomplishment is not only a direct reflection of the hard work, attention to detail, and professionalism of our entire team, but highlights the strong relationship and operational coordination between San Luis Obispo County Airport (KSBP), Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF), the Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT), and our FBO,” said Andrew Robillard, Vice President of FBOs and Facilities at ACI Jet. “The zero-discrepancy result for our FBO is a direct outcome of ACI Jet’s proactive approach to safety and its rigorous training programs.”
Special recognition for this historic accomplishment goes to Jose Saavadera, Ground Support Equipment & Quality Assurance Manager for ACI Jet, and Ryan Chapa, ACI Jet’s Aircraft Ground Support Supervisor, in addition to the entire FBO team, whose daily diligence ensures the highest standards of fueling operations and compliance for every customer flying into SBP.
For more information about ACI Jet and its commitment to operational excellence, visit acijet.com.
About ACI Jet
Headquartered on California’s Central Coast since its founding in 1998, ACI Jet is a recognized leader in private aviation services. Led by founder and avid aviator William “Bill” Borgsmiller, ACI Jet’s aviation ecosystem includes aircraft ground support services, aircraft maintenance, and aircraft management. ACI Jet ensures its clients’ mission success through the implementation of the latest aviation safety technologies and a leadership team composed of Aviators Doing Aviation®, aviation enthusiasts who know aviation from the inside out. More information can be found by visiting us online at acijet.com or on social media @flyacijet.
John W. Tucker
Director of Marketing, ACI Jet
+1 918-346-8943
email us here
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