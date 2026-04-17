Governor Shapiro Celebrates the Opening of Arts Landing in Downtown Pittsburgh Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, Fulfilling Key Piece of His Downtown Revitalization Plan

In October 2024, Governor Josh Shapiro united the private sector, corporate leaders, local nonprofits, and county and city government to develop a historic 10-year revitalization plan for Pittsburgh’s downtown. The four-acre, $31 million multi-use cultural park on the 8th Street Block of Downtown Pittsburgh will serve as a new recreation and event space for the neighborhood. Governor Shapiro secured $50 million in the 2025-26 budget to ensure Pennsylvania is ready to welcome millions of visitors for America250 and other major sporting events.

Pittsburgh, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro participated in the opening of Arts Landing, a new four-acre, $31 million outdoor civic space on the 8th Street block of Downtown Pittsburgh with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, and elected and community leaders. Its opening comes as Pittsburgh prepares to host hundreds of thousands of sports fans at Point State Park and across Downtown Pittsburgh for the NFL Draft on April 23 through April 25.

The Arts Landing project was one of three major public space improvement projects included in Governor Shapiro’s 10-year plan to revitalize Downtown Pittsburgh, uniting the city’s private sector, local government, corporate leaders, and nonprofits behind a plan to build more housing, revitalize public spaces, and improve safety, cleanliness, and affordability downtown. Its completion on time, ahead of the NFL Draft, represents a major milestone towards the completion of the Governor’s plan.

“Eighteen months ago, we brought together leaders from the public and private sector to pull together a plan to revitalize Downtown Pittsburgh and turn this neighborhood into a thriving center for innovation, opportunity, and culture. Today, we’re delivering on that promise,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “I’m proud of the progress we’re already made together, from building new affordable housing to creating safe, fun public spaces like Arts Landing, and completing renovations at Point State Park — and we’re not done yet. We’ll continue to get stuff done in Downtown Pittsburgh for years to come.”

Since the launch of the revitalization plan, the effort has attracted nearly $600 million in public and private investment, including $62.6 million from the Commonwealth, $27.1 million from local government, and $376.9 million in private capital — with additional support from federal funding, foundations, and corporate donors. These investments are expected to generate more than 3,500 construction jobs over the next four years. As a result of these efforts, the city was designated as a Thrive Outside community last year — a national recognition for their regional efforts to expand outdoor access and strengthen community connections.

“Two years ago, we stood right here to announce the Commonwealth’s ambitious plan to partner with the city, county, and private sector to reimagine Downtown,” said Lieutenant Governor Davis. “Now the week before what is likely to be the largest attended event in Southwestern Pennsylvania, we are back here officially opening this beautiful space, as that plan to reimagine Downtown continues to take shape. Arts Landing represents vision, investment, and a belief in the future of Pittsburgh – this is a place for everyone.”

“Arts Landing is a truly transformative project for Downtown Pittsburgh, helping to turn the city’s golden triangle into a vibrant residential and entertainment hub that will encourage more people to live and work Downtown,” said Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger. “The Shapiro Administration will continue to work closely with our partners involved in the revitalization efforts to complete projects that will support the city’s current residents, attract new ones, and help Pittsburgh successfully compete in the global economy.”

The new outdoor space was developed by Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and supported by investments from businesses, nonprofits, local government, and the Commonwealth.

“Arts Landing builds on the Cultural Trust’s mission by creating a new Downtown destination where people want to gather, stay longer, and return more often,” said Kendra Whitlock Ingram, President & CEO of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. “This is a momentous day for the Trust, Downtown, and our entire region. Thank you to all our partners whose leadership, generosity, and collaboration have brought us to this special moment.”

“What an incredible achievement for the Cultural Trust and all the partners who brought this project from idea to completion in just 22 months. Now locals and visitors will be able to enjoy this fabulous public amenity, year-round,” said County Executive Innamorato. “Our shared efforts to make downtown a safer, more welcoming neighborhood, reimagine public spaces, and convert under-used office space to housing is already paying dividends.”

“Arts Landing is the perfect example of investing in the vibrancy and future of Downtown,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor. “This used to be an old lot that’s been transformed into a beautiful, modern civic space. Thanks to the partnership of Governor Shapiro, Kendra Whitlock Ingram and the Cultural Trust for their leadership in bringing partners together to create an asset that supports arts, culture, recreation, families and livability Downtown.”

Last week, the Shapiro Administration also celebrated the major progress being made to revitalize Downtown Pittsburgh at the partial re-opening of Point State Park.

“The Governor continues to be a great advocate for Pittsburgh, and when he came here 17 months ago, he said it was to make Downtown Pittsburgh more livable, more vibrant, more safe, and to create a cleaner neighborhood for people to live, work, and play,” said Senator Wayne Fontana, PA’s 42nd Senatorial District. “There is no better project than the new Arts Landing Park to do this and its transformation has been incredible.”

“When we think about legacy projects like Arts Landing, they’ll be a safe place for our kids to express their joyful, youthful exuberance,” said Representative Aerion Abney, PA’s 19th House District. “I’m grateful to everyone who played a part in bringing this to fruition and as we continue to develop and redevelop Pittsburgh, I know that we can do it with the pride and promise to build a future for the posterity of our current and future generations.”

Welcoming the World to Pennsylvania in 2026

Pennsylvania is primed to once again be in the national spotlight in 2026 as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia and host major events.

The Commonwealth will leverage global sporting and cultural moments, including the NFL Draft, the PGA Championship, the FIFA World Cup, America250PA, and the MLB All-Star Game, to drive interest in Pennsylvania, encourage visitors to come back for future trips, and spur statewide economic impact.

These events will be huge tourism and economic development opportunities for the Commonwealth, as millions of people prepare to visit Pennsylvania. Over the last three years, Governor Shapiro has rebranded Pennsylvania as the “Great American Getaway” and increased funding for Visit PA to nearly $60 million.

Of the $50 million the Governor secured in the 2025-26 budget to ensure Pennsylvania is ready to welcome millions of visitors for America250 and other major sporting events, $10 million was designated to support the Draft in Pittsburgh.

Under the Shapiro Administration’s leadership, Pennsylvania’s tourism industry has grown by $7 billion and 30,000 jobs. In 2024, tourism brought in $84 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy and supported more than half a million jobs.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy, to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Press Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

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