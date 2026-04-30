BANA LAW, PC Named to 2026 Best Law Firms List for Personal Injury Litigation – Second Consecutive Year

BANA LAW, PC Named to 2026 Best Law Firms List in Los Angeles for Personal Injury Litigation Ryan Banafshe, Founder and Managing Attorney of BANA LAW, PC BANA LAW - Accident & Injury Lawyers

BANA LAW, PC has been named to the 2026 Best Law Firms® list by Best Lawyers® for Personal Injury Litigation in Los Angeles. Proudly serving all of California.

Being named among the top personal injury law firms in Los Angeles is a meaningful honor, reflects the trust our clients place in us, and the commitment our team brings to every case we take on.” — Ryan Banafshe, Founder and Managing Attorney, BANA LAW, PC

CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BANA LAW, PC Named to 2026 Best Law Firms List in Los Angeles for Personal Injury LitigationFounder and Managing Attorney Ryan Banafshe leads California personal injury firm recognized by Best Lawyersamong the top plaintiffs' firms in the nation's second-largest legal market.BANA LAW, PC, a personal injury law firm proudly serving all of California, has been named to the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms, the annual rankings published by Best Lawyers. This marks the second consecutive year that BANA LAW, PC has been named to the Best Law Firms list, reflecting the firm's sustained excellence and continued growth as a leading personal injury firm in California. The firm earned a ranking in Los Angeles for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs — placing BANA LAW, PC among a select group of firms recognized for consistently delivering results for injured Californians.Inclusion in Best Law Firms is widely regarded as one of the most respected honors in the legal profession. The 2026 rankings, now in their 16th edition, are based on a rigorous evaluation process that combines direct client feedback, peer review from leading attorneys across the country, and a detailed assessment of each firm's professional qualifications and submitted materials. To be eligible for a ranking, a firm must first have at least one attorney recognized by The Best Lawyers in America, an honor extended to only the top tier of practicing attorneys in the United States.Los Angeles is one of the most competitive legal markets in the country, home to thousands of practicing personal injury attorneys and this reflects BANA LAW, PC's growing reputation for client-focused advocacy, case preparation, and courtroom results."This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and the commitment our team brings to every case we take on," said Ryan Banafshe, Founder and Managing Attorney of BANA LAW, PC. "Being named among the top personal injury law firms in Los Angeles is a meaningful honor, and it motivates us to keep raising the bar for the injured clients and families we serve across California."Banafshe added that the recognition is particularly meaningful because it reflects feedback from clients and peers alike. "What makes this award different is that it isn't bought or self-nominated — it comes from the people we've actually worked with and the attorneys who've seen us across the table. That's the kind of recognition that matters."A California Personal Injury Firm Built for ResultsBANA LAW, PC represents individuals and families throughout California in a wide range of personal injury matters. The firm's practice areas include:Car accidents — representing drivers, passengers, and families injured by negligent motoristsTruck accidents — handling complex commercial vehicle cases involving serious injuries and multiple liable partiesMotorcycle accidents — advocating for riders who often face unfair bias from insurance companiesPedestrian and bicycle injuries — protecting the rights of vulnerable road users struck by negligent driversPremises liability — pursuing claims against property owners whose unsafe conditions cause serious harmWrongful death — standing with families who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of othersThe firm takes a client-first approach to every case, with personalized attention from an experienced attorney rather than being passed off to case managers. BANA LAW, PC is known for thorough case preparation, aggressive negotiation with insurance carriers, and a willingness to take cases to trial when insurers refuse to offer fair compensation.Proudly Serving All of CaliforniaWhile headquartered in Los Angeles, BANA LAW, PC accepts cases statewide — from San Diego to the Bay Area, the Central Valley to the Inland Empire. The firm's statewide reach allows Californians injured in accidents anywhere in the state to access high-caliber personal injury representation without having to navigate unfamiliar local firms.The 2026 Best Law Firms recognition joins a growing list of accolades for the firm and its founder, reinforcing BANA LAW, PC's standing as a trusted advocate for injury victims throughout California.Details of the firm's 2026 Best Law Firms recognition are available at banalaw.com/2026-best-law-firms.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is BANA LAW, PC recognized for?BANA LAW, PC was named to the 2026 Best Law Firms list published by Best Lawyers, earning a metropolitan ranking in Los Angeles for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.Who founded BANA LAW, PC?BANA LAW, PC was founded by Ryan Banafshe, who serves as Founder and Managing Attorney of the firm.Where is BANA LAW, PC located and who does it serve?BANA LAW, PC is a personal injury law firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, proudly serving clients throughout all of California.What practice areas does BANA LAW, PC handle?The firm focuses on personal injury litigation, representing plaintiffs in matters involving car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian injuries, bicycle accidents, premises liability, and wrongful death.How are Best Law Firms rankings determined?Best Law Firms rankings are based on a combination of client evaluations, peer reviews from leading attorneys, and a detailed review of firm submissions. Eligibility requires that at least one attorney at the firm is recognized in The Best Lawyers in AmericaHow can I contact BANA LAW, PC?Call 800-789-8840 or visit https://www.banalaw.com/ About BANA LAW, PCBANA LAW, PC is a personal injury law firm proudly serving all of California. The firm represents injured individuals and their families statewide and is committed to client-focused advocacy, personalized attention, and aggressive representation against insurance companies and negligent parties. Founded by Ryan Banafshe, Founder and Managing Attorney. For more information, visit https://www.banalaw.com/ or call 800-789-8840.Media Contact:BANA LAW, PCPhone: 800-789-8840Website: https://www.banalaw.com/

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