Insurance School of Tampabay logo Karin M. Woofter as New Faculty Member Insurance School of TampaBay Michael Petruccelli Kazor recording a lecture Coffee Break Mug

Insurance School of TampaBay Introduces Goal Tracking to Help Students Stay On Track and Meet Their Licensing Goals

We’re committed to providing transparency and support for every student.”” — Christopher Kazor, Chief Academic Officer.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insurance School of TampaBay announced today the rollout of a new “Goal Tracking” feature designed to keep students focused and accountable as they work toward meeting their licensing goals. The program emphasizes personalized timelines, enhanced instructor support, and structured progress reporting to improve completion rates and exam success.

New Approach to Self-Directed Learning

The School operates as a self-study program with no fixed class times, allowing learners to study at their own pace. While this flexible format eliminates traffic, roll calls, and late arrivals—and reduces concerns about attire—it historically faced a challenge: only about 40% of sign-ups complete the course.

With Goal Tracking, students will begin their journey with a clear, personalized completion timetable. Beginning May 1, all onboarding students will be required to set their own target timeline for course completion. An online orientation will guide students through the process, and instructors will provide structured weekly assignments and quizzes to support progress.

How Goal Tracking Works

• • Personal Completion Timeline: Each student sets a realistic week-by-week target for finishing the course, creating a clear path to licensing.

• • Weekly Assignments and Quizzes: Instructors will populate an Excel-based plan that outlines weekly tasks and assessments to be completed.

• • Progress Visualization: A dedicated progress line will log actual student progress against the planned timeline, enabling both students and instructors to monitor pace and stay on track.

• • Office Hours: Historically, students who utilized office hours performed better on state licensing exams. The program maintains flexible office hours, with data showing that 85% of successful state exam candidates regularly engaged with instructors.

Expanded Faculty and Availability

To support the expanded structure, the Insurance School of TampaBay has added two new instructors, Michael Petruccelli and Karin M. Woofter. Together with the existing team, they have increased office hours by 18 hours per week, ensuring more opportunities for one-on-one guidance and feedback.

Two-Tier Benefit: Convenience Meets Accountability

• • Convenience: Students continue to enjoy the convenience of studying on their own time, without the constraints of traditional classroom schedules.

• • Accountability: The new Goal Tracking system introduces a measurable framework that drives completion, ensures regular instructor interaction, and aligns study habits with licensing timelines.

Leadership Perspective

“We live in an analytics-driven environment, and we’re committed to providing transparency and support for every student,” said Christopher Kazor, Chief Academic Officer. “We monitor every click on our site, track how long students remain engaged with lectures, and assess the effectiveness of office hours and state exam performance. Goal Tracking is the next step in turning flexibility into a structured, outcomes-focused experience.”

Outcomes and Expectations

• • Increased Completion Rates: By establishing personal timelines and regular check-ins, the School aims to improve overall course completion rates.

• • Improved Exam Readiness: Regular instructor contact and timely quizzes are designed to boost preparedness for state licensing exams.

• • Stronger Student Support: Expanded instructor availability enhances guidance and personalized feedback for students throughout their journey.

About the Insurance School of TampaBay

The Insurance School of TampaBay provides state-licensed training for insurance professionals, offering flexible self-study options alongside structured, instructor-supported pathways. The new Goal Tracking initiative reflects the School’s commitment to combining flexibility with accountability to help students reach their licensing goals efficiently and effectively.

For more information, visit https://insuranceschooloftampabay.com/ or contact Chris Kazor at 813.833.5777

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