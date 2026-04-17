Escamilla Tree Service Expands 24/7 Emergency Tree Services Across Metro Atlanta Amid Rising Storm Risks

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As severe weather continues to impact North Georgia, Escamilla Tree Service , a trusted, family-owned tree company, has announced the expansion of its 24/7 emergency tree service operations across Metro Atlanta to meet growing demand from homeowners facing storm-related hazards.With Atlanta experiencing frequent thunderstorms, high winds, and saturated soil conditions, the risk of fallen trees and dangerous limbs has significantly increased. In response, Escamilla Tree Service is strengthening its rapid-response crews to provide same-day emergency tree removal , storm cleanup, and hazard mitigation services.“Storms don’t wait—and neither do we,” said Andrew Escamilla, owner of Escamilla Tree Service. “When a tree falls on a home or blocks access to a property, that’s not something that can wait days. Our mission is to respond quickly, safely, and restore peace of mind for Atlanta homeowners.”Increased Demand for Emergency Tree Removal in AtlantaMetro Atlanta neighborhoods—including Marietta, Smyrna, Douglasville, and Decatur—have seen a surge in emergency tree service calls following recent storm activity. Fallen trees remain a leading cause of property damage during severe weather events, often requiring immediate professional removal to prevent further risk.Escamilla Tree Service reports a sharp increase in calls related to:Trees fallen on homes or vehiclesLarge limbs threatening roofs or power linesBlocked driveways and access pointsStorm-damaged trees at risk of collapseBuilt for Emergency ResponseAs a fully insured and locally owned company, Escamilla Tree Service has invested heavily in equipment and training to handle high-risk scenarios safely and efficiently. The company operates with cranes, bucket trucks, stump grinders, and specialized rigging systems to tackle even the most complex removals.Their emergency services include:24/7 storm response and dispatchSame-day emergency tree removalHazardous limb and tree stabilizationComplete debris cleanup and property restorationThe company emphasizes safety-first practices, ensuring every job is completed with strict safety standards and full site cleanup.A Trusted Name in Atlanta Tree CareEscamilla Tree Service is a family-owned business serving Metro Atlanta, known for reliable service, transparent pricing, and fast response times. With years of hands-on experience and a strong reputation among local homeowners, the company continues to position itself as a go-to provider for both routine tree care and emergency situations.From complex tree removals to storm cleanup, their team is trained to handle dangerous scenarios involving fallen or unstable trees near structures and power lines.Encouraging Proactive Tree MaintenanceWhile emergency response is critical, the company also urges homeowners to take preventative measures. Regular tree trimming and inspections can reduce the likelihood of storm damage and costly emergencies.“Many emergencies can be avoided with proper maintenance,” Escamilla added. “But when something unexpected happens, we’re ready 24/7 to step in and help.”AvailabilityEscamilla Tree Service provides full emergency coverage throughout Metro Atlanta, including Austell, Mableton, Stockbridge, and surrounding areas, with rapid response times and same-day service availability.For immediate emergency assistance or a free estimate, visit:Visit Escamilla Tree Serviceor call: (404) 426-8613About Escamilla Tree ServiceEscamilla Tree Service is a fully insured, family-owned tree service company based in Metro Atlanta, GA. Specializing in tree removal, trimming, stump grinding, land clearing, and 24/7 emergency tree services, the company is committed to delivering safe, dependable, and affordable solutions for residential and commercial clients.

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