UTAH SUPREME COURT RELEASES STATEMENT ON ALLEGATIONS INVOLVING JUSTICE HAGEN

Salt Lake City, Utah — Following reports in the media about allegations involving Justice Diana Hagen, the Utah Supreme Court issues the following statement:

Justice Hagen’s last involvement in the League of Women Voters case was in October 2024. After she reconnected with a number of old friends in the spring of 2025, she informed the Supreme Court that she had updated her recusal list and was recusing herself from further involvement in the case. Her ex-husband’s allegations post date her involvement in League of Women Voters.

In December 2025, when Justice Hagen’s ex-husband’s allegations surfaced, Justice Hagen informed the court that she would report the allegations to the Judicial Conduct Commission so that the matter could be investigated and resolved in accordance with the process mandated by the Utah Constitution. In response to multiple requests, Justice Hagen provided the following comment:

I never operated under a conflict of interest while performing my judicial duties. My last involvement in the redistricting case was October 2024. I voluntarily recused myself from all cases involving Mr. Reymann in May 2025, and my recusal was reflected in the Court’s September 15, 2025 opinion in League of Women Voters. I took prompt, prudent, and transparent steps in response to the allegations made by my ex-husband, including reporting them myself to the Judicial Conduct Commission and submitting a sworn statement. The Judicial Conduct Commission recently reviewed the matter, dismissed the complaint, and closed the case. I remain committed to upholding the highest standards of judicial ethics, integrity, and impartiality.

The Judicial Conduct Commission is the entity established in the Utah Constitution and given the authority to “investigate and conduct confidential hearings regarding complaints/against any justice or judge.” The purpose of the Judicial Conduct Commission is to ensure that judges are investigated by an independent body made up of two members of the House of Representatives appointed by the speaker of the House, two members of the Senate appointed by the president of the Senate, three persons appointed by the governor, two members of the Utah State Bar and two judges appointed by the Utah Supreme Court.

As the sole entity authorized to investigate allegations of misconduct against a judge, the Judicial Conduct Commission received the allegations in their entirety and conducted an independent investigation. The Judicial Conduct Commission completed their investigation in accordance with their constitutional and statutory authority and dismissed the complaint against Justice Hagen.

The complaint and the proceedings of the Judicial Conduct Commission are, by law, confidential. Despite their protected status, records of the Judicial Conduct Commission were inappropriately released to the public. The Judiciary does not have access to those records and did not release them. The Judicial Conduct Commission has indicated that they did not release them. The inappropriate release of these materials prompted renewed questioning about allegations that were previously investigated and dismissed in accordance with the process established by the Utah Constitution.

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