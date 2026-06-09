Funding Findr Launches Out of Beta, Bringing Enterprise-Grade Funder Intelligence to Nonprofits

Funding Findr is a fundraising operating system for nonprofits. Now out of beta, starting at $16/month

The fundraising and development operating system starts with a nonprofit's mission, not a list of open grants, and is available now starting at $16 a month.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Funding Findr, the funder intelligence and grant discovery platform for nonprofits, today announced that it is out of beta and generally available. The launch brings a category of funder research long reserved for $3,500 to $8,000-per-year enterprise subscriptions to lean development teams that have always needed it and could never justify the cost.For most of the last twenty years, grant and funder research has sat at a price point out of reach for most nonprofits, and even still it required hours of manual digging through fragmented sources. Most legacy tools offer a long list of funders or open grants and leave the development director to sort it out. To boot, most nonprofits run on renewals and relationships, not cold applications, making legacy tools frustrating, clunky to use, and wasteful.Funding Findr is designed to solve those pain points. Funding Findr starts with a nonprofit's mission and programs. A development director at a lean nonprofit then opens a customized dashboard with the grant opportunities, funders, and peer organizations most relevant to her work, and the scattered task of piecing a fundraising strategy together becomes one streamlined workflow. She can track her current funders, see the other organizations they support, and follow those organizations' funders to surface new, relevant leads. It's a living database, updated daily with timely, relevant opportunities.Now out of beta, the platform brings the full development cycle into one place:- A dashboard organized around the grants and funders most relevant to your work, aligned to your fundraising goals;- Peer intelligence that finds the nonprofits most like yours and maps every funder behind them, including the funders backing your peers but not yet backing you;- Messaging that surfaces the angles most likely to win funding for each of your programs, ready for your next letter of inquiry;- A directory of every funder, grant, and nonprofit worth researching, with every link human-verified;- A radar that saves and tracks opportunities by program, turning a list of deadlines into a board-ready pipeline.Funding Findr was founded by Maria "Mimi" Newman after she experienced firsthand how broken the funding discovery process is for small, mission-driven nonprofits and the people who run them. "For years, the question wasn't whether the right funder existed for an organization. It was whether the person doing the work had the budget and the time to find them. We built Funding Findr to remove both barriers, and to organize the whole thing around a nonprofit's mission instead of a list of deadlines," Newman said.Funding Findr is available now, starting at $16 a month. New users can sign up at fundingfindr.co and immediately preview their dashboard, including funder profiles with fit, peer intelligence, messaging for their programs, and the full verified grant listings.Funding Findr is a fundraising and development operating system built for the people on the ground doing the work. The platform provides enterprise-grade funder intelligence and timely grant listings, with no dead links, built for nonprofits. Learn more at fundingfindr.co.

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