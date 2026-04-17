Concierge Auctions: Rare Boutique Tribeca Penthouse in New York City Pending Sale at Auction in just 42 Days

Turnkey duplex in coveted Manhattan neighborhood is pending sale at auction in cooperation with Compass

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that a rare, turnkey Tribeca penthouse with a private rooftop and sweeping Manhattan skyline views is pending sale. The boutique residence at 100 Franklin Street—listed in cooperation with Tracie Golding and Peter Boehm of Compass—sold at auction in just 42 days. It was the final penthouse available within the luxury building and one of the only penthouses on the market in Tribeca at the time of sale.

“Tribeca remains one of Manhattan’s most desirable luxury markets, so when a limited turnkey penthouse with true private outdoor space like this was presented on our global platform, it generated strong interest from qualified buyers around the world,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. "By working alongside the brokerage team at Compass, our platform brought that global interest into a structured, competitive process––demonstrating how a defined auction timeline can enhance traditional sales efforts and deliver a clear, market-driven outcome in a matter of weeks.”

"This was an exceptionally rare offering in Tribeca and the level of buyer engagement reflected that from the outset,” said Golding. “Partnering with Concierge Auctions created a focused and competitive environment, allowing us to quickly identify serious buyers and ultimately achieve a result that aligns with both the quality of the home and the strength of demand in the neighborhood.”

Developed by DDG, the sale was part of Concierge Auctions’ Developer Services division, which supports the sale of high-end inventory through accelerated, data-driven auction strategies. Complementing traditional sales efforts, the division is led by industry veterans Louise and Paul Sunshine. Recent engagements include luxury condominium penthouses in Naples, Florida and Honolulu, Hawaii, both of which will sell at the end of the month.

Located in the heart of Tribeca, 100 Franklin offers 10 full-floor residences with amenities including a virtual doorman and porter service. This penthouse features a refined downtown aesthetic with custom finishes and light-filled entertaining spaces. Its standout feature is a 946± square-foot private rooftop terrace, providing rare open-sky views and seamless indoor-outdoor living.

Images of the property may be viewed here. All photography credited to Francisco Rosario | DD-reps.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise and heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched network of fine art and luxury goods collectors. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

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