Edman Management Provides Full-Service Residential Property Management Throughout Minneapolis–St. Paul Metro

Tom Edman, Managing Director, Edman Management

Tom Edman-led property management company serves single-family, multifamily, and condo owners across the Twin Cities

Our vacancy rate ran at less than half the industry average in 2025, and our tenant renewal rate was 32% better than average. That performance is what disciplined property management looks like.” — Tom Edman, Managing Director, Edman Management

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edman Management , a Minneapolis-based residential property management company founded by Tom Edman , provides full-service property management throughout the Minneapolis–St. Paul metropolitan area. The company manages single-family homes, condos, townhomes, and multifamily properties for individual property owners and real estate investors across the Twin Cities.Edman Management offers a comprehensive range of property management services including leasing and tenant placement, maintenance coordination, property inspections, compliance and rental licensing management, and monthly owner reporting. The company currently manages over 150 residential units across Minneapolis, St. Paul, and the surrounding suburbs.In 2025, Edman Management posted a tenant renewal rate 32% better than the industry average and a vacancy rate less than half the industry average — metrics that directly impact owner returns. Tenant turnover and vacancy represent the single largest cost in residential property ownership, and Edman Management's performance on both reflects the operational discipline and resident experience the company prioritizes."Our focus is on disciplined operations and long-term property performance," said Tom Edman, Managing Director of Edman Management. "Property owners come to us because they want their investments managed professionally — with clear reporting, controlled costs, and full accountability across every aspect of the operation."Edman Management maintains an in-house maintenance department supported by exclusive vendor relationships with negotiated preferred pricing — a structure that controls repair costs while ensuring quality and response time. The company operates to same-day response standards for emergency maintenance and next-day standards for urgent requests, with a dedicated tenant text line providing direct communication and a 24/7 emergency line staffed by a live team member.The company's operations team includes property managers, an operations manager, an administrative assistant, in-house maintenance staff, and a dedicated leasing team — a staffing structure with a staff-to-unit ratio 60% better than industry average. The result is a company with enough scale to maintain vendor influence and efficient systems while remaining personal enough to give each owner direct access and responsive service.Minneapolis and St. Paul both require active rental licenses and conduct periodic property inspections under local housing maintenance codes. Edman Management manages the full compliance process for owners across its portfolio, including license renewals, city inspection responses, and correction order management.Tom Edman is a licensed REALTORaffiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty. In Minnesota, real estate brokerage activities — including leasing and tenant placement — are performed by Tom Edman under Coldwell Banker Realty. Property maintenance coordination, inspections, and operations management are performed through Edman Management.For more information about Edman Management and its residential property management services in Minneapolis–St. Paul, visit edmanmanagement.com or contact Tom Edman directly.About Edman ManagementEdman Management is a Minneapolis-based residential property management company providing full-service management for single-family homes, condos, and multifamily properties throughout the Minneapolis–St. Paul metropolitan area. Founded by Tom Edman, the company focuses on disciplined operations, cost control, and long-term property performance. Learn more at edmanmanagement.com.Media Contact:Tom EdmanManaging Director, Edman Managementhelp@edmanmanagement.comedmanmanagement.com

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