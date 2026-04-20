FLEOA Represented at Senator Gillibrand Labor Event Honoring 9/11 Responders and Securing WTCHP Funding

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the nation approaches National Police Week, the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) proudly highlights its continued advocacy for America’s law enforcement officers and first responders, including those who answered the call in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.On April 9, Dr. Jean Kanokogi, FLEOA’s Director of Mental Health and Peer Support, represented the organization at U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand’s “Morning With Labor” event, held at the New York Hotel and Gaming Trades Council in New York City.A key moment during the event included the recognition and presentation of U.S. Senate proclamations honoring individuals involved in and impacted by the 9/11 response, as well as the ongoing work surrounding the World Trade Center Health Program (WTCHP). The recognition comes on the heels of securing full federal funding for the WTCHP and ahead of the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.The proclamation recognized those who served on the front lines during the 9/11 response, including evacuation, rescue, security, transportation, clean-up, recovery, and rebuilding efforts. It also acknowledged the continued advocacy of those fighting to ensure long-term support through both the WTCHP and the Victim Compensation Fund (VCF).Dr. Kanokogi was included in Senator Gillibrand’s official press release, stating:“Senator Gillibrand has stood shoulder to shoulder with 9/11 responders, fighting for their healthcare, and never letting America forget their sacrifice.”FLEOA National President Mathew Silverman praised Dr. Kanokogi’s representation and reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to those who continue to bear the physical and emotional scars of 9/11.“We are incredibly proud of Dr. Kanokogi for representing FLEOA and the broader law enforcement community at this important event,” said Silverman. “FLEOA has long worked alongside members of Congress to support critical legislation related to 9/11 and its aftermath, and we remain committed to ensuring that our nation never forgets the sacrifices made by those who answered the call.”FLEOA leadership emphasized that partnerships with lawmakers remain essential as the organization continues advocating for policies that protect the health, safety, and well-being of law enforcement officers and first responders nationwide.“As we approach National Police Week, this recognition serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring impact of 9/11 and the responsibility we all share to support those who continue to serve,” Silverman added.For more information, please visit: https://www.gillibrand.senate.gov/news/press/release/gillibrand-hosts-labor-gathering-featuring-new- york-state-union-leaders/###FLEOA serves more than 34,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

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