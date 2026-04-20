LittleOak Is the First to Replace High Oleic Sunflower Oil with Cold-Pressed Olive Oil in Fresh Whole Goat Milk Formula

The LittleOak Company LittleOak founder Elke Pascoe LittleOak Toddler Goat Milk

Announcement marks major milestone and puts the brand at the forefront of infant nutrition

We do not cut corners, and this innovation is yet more evidence of that. No other company is doing what we are doing.” — LittleOak Founder and CEO Elke Pascoe

BYRON BAY, AUSTRALIA, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- World firsts are rare but LittleOak , the company that brought the world’s first Fresh Whole A2 Goat Milk formula to market, has notched another with the announcement they have replaced high oleic sunflower oil with cold pressed olive oil in their unique New Zealand made products.True to the company’s guiding commitment to produce the most natural formula possible, the announcement marks a major milestone in LittleOak’s never ending pursuit of the most nutritious baby formula on the market.Already first in the world to replace canola with cold-pressed flaxseed oil and first in the world to be certified 100% palm oil free, this latest innovation puts LittleOak at the forefront of infant nutrition.“We’ve been working to replace our high-oleic sunflower oil with cold-pressed olive oil for many, many years. While many brands might choose cheaper ingredients for higher margins, that’s not how we do things at LittleOak,” said LittleOak Founder and CEO Elke Pascoe. “The so-called ‘grandfather oils’ like palm, soy, canola, rapeseed, and high oleic sunflower are still widely used in formulas, but they aren’t what’s best for babies. The most widely used techniques rely on chemicals and solvents in the oil extraction process, but we want none of that in our formula. All our oils are pressed to keep them pure and natural.”Olive oil is a naturally rich source of oleic acid, the most abundant fatty acid in breast milk, and contains high levels of polyphenol antioxidants — plant compounds our bodies cannot produce and must obtain from food. These beneficial compounds are largely absent in industrially processed sunflower oil. By replacing high-oleic sunflower oil with cold-pressed olive oil, LittleOak continues its commitment to its mantra: fresh is best.“From the very beginning, we were very clear on our commitment to uncompromisingly reject chemical processing, adopt a less-is-more processing approach, and avoid unnecessary synthetics," added Pascoe. “This step is truly a world first and an important development in ensuring all our little ones have access to the healthiest start we can give them in life. And that, she says, is the driving force behind every innovation at LittleOak. We don’t make these updates for recognition or for awards or to be the first but because it’s genuinely the best thing for babies. And as a mum, I know that’s what parents are looking for. The confidence that the company behind the formula is as committed to their child’s wellbeing as they are. My son, Hugh, is on LittleOak, and I’m doing this for him and for every baby. We do not cut corners, and this innovation is yet more evidence of that. No other company is doing what we are doing.”For a more comprehensive explanation of the benefits of olive oil see this blog post About The LittleOak CompanyCreated by a mum for all families, LittleOak makes an all-natural range of baby formulas and toddler milks from fresh whole goat milk sourced from grass-fed goats on its New Zealand farm. Guided by a clean-ingredient philosophy and using carefully chosen oils including cold-pressed olive oil, LittleOak is proudly the first formula in the world to be certified 100% palm oil free, delivering natural, wholesome nutrition for little ones.

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