MUSICK PEELER’S STEVEN ELIE NAMED A TOP 100 LAWYER IN LOS ANGELES

Steve Elie

Elie also selected as one of only five attorneys to receive the publication’s Legal Excellence Award

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that for the second year in a row, Co-Managing Partner Steve Elie has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the city’s “Top 100 Attorneys” for 2026. In addition to this distinction, Steve was also selected as one of only five attorneys to receive a separate honor, the publication’s Legal Excellence Award, underscoring his exceptional professional achievements and leadership in the legal community.The Los Angeles Business Journal identifies its Top 100 honorees based on a track record of success in high-stakes matters and a deep commitment to the legal profession. Steve’s inclusion reflects his standing as a leading practitioner in complex business, insurance and environmental litigation.A veteran litigator with more than 30 years of experience, Steve has built a reputation for navigating the complex intersection of environmental regulations and insurance coverage. He holds a career-long track record of securing defense verdicts in high-stakes, multi-party trials for a diverse range of public and private entities. Beyond the firm, Steve serves as an elected Director and President of the Board of Directors of the Inland Empire Utilities Agency and holds key leadership roles with the National Water Research Institute and the Southern California Water Coalition, underscoring his dedication to both the legal profession and public service.Steve was recently named to Lawdragon’s “500 Leading Environmental Lawyers – The Green 500” guide and is consistently honored by Best Lawyers in America for his contributions to the field.

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