Gastro of the Rockies Partners w Cosan to Launch Principal Care Management Program Supporting Patients Beyond the Clinic

The missing link in comprehensive patient care happens between office visits —Gastroenterology of the Rockies Launches New Care Model to Close the Gap.

Chronic gastrointestinal conditions require more than episodic care—they require continuous partnership.” — David Hunt

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gastroenterology of the Rockies, a leading provider of advanced digestive health services, today announced a strategic partnership with Cosan, an AI-enabled connected care management company, to implement a comprehensive Principal Care Management (PCM) program designed to support patients living with complex gastrointestinal conditions between provider visits.This collaboration introduces an interdisciplinary, longitudinal care model that extends clinical support beyond the traditional episodic office visit, enabling proactive engagement across all aspects of a patient’s health, iitncluding nutritional health, functional health, mental health, and medication management. The program is designed to strengthen continuity of care, improve clinical outcomes, and enhance overall quality of life for patients living with chronic digestive diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), liver disease, GERD, and other long-term gastrointestinal conditions.“At Gastroenterology of the Rockies, our mission is to advance digestive health and the quality of life for all our patients,” said Lara Kelley, CEO with Gastroenterology of the Rockies. “By partnering with Cosan, we are extending our reach beyond the clinic to provide continuous, coordinated support. This model enables earlier identification of changes in a patient’s condition, more timely interventions, and stronger alignment across the full care team.”Through the program, patients receive ongoing engagement and support from Cosan’s interdisciplinary care team, which includes care managers, nutrition specialists, behavioral health professionals, and medication support resources. These care team members work in close coordination with Gastroenterology of the Rockies’ medical providers to monitor patient progress, reinforce care plans, address barriers to adherence, and provide personalized guidance tailored to each individual’s clinical and lifestyle needs.Importantly, the program helps bridge the critical gaps that exist between provider visits—when patients spend the vast majority of their time managing their condition independently. By maintaining consistent communication and monitoring, the care team can identify emerging issues earlier, support adherence to treatment plans, and facilitate timely clinical interventions when needed.“Chronic gastrointestinal conditions require more than episodic care—they require continuous partnership,” said David Hunt, CEO of Cosan. “Our collaboration with Gastroenterology of the Rockies enables patients to access a dedicated, interdisciplinary care team in support of their overall health. By extending care beyond the clinic, we empower patients to better manage their conditions while enabling physicians to intervene earlier and more effectively.”The program also helps improve the overall patient experience by providing a trusted support system patients can rely on as they navigate the daily challenges of living with chronic illness. Patients receive individualized support aligned with their physician’s care plan, helping them maintain stability, avoid preventable complications, and achieve better long-term outcomes.This partnership reflects a broader shift toward longitudinal, connected care models that prioritize proactive engagement, coordinated support, and whole-person care—ensuring patients receive the guidance they need not only during clinic visits, but throughout their entire care journey.Gastroenterology of the Rockies is a leading gastroenterology practice dedicated to delivering advanced digestive care through clinical excellence, innovation, and compassionate patient engagement. The practice provides comprehensive diagnostic, therapeutic, and preventive services for a wide range of gastrointestinal conditions, serving patients across the region with a commitment to improving long-term digestive health outcomes. www.gastrorockies.com Cosan is an AI-enabled connected care management company that partners with specialty and primary care providers to extend care beyond the clinic through interdisciplinary, longitudinal support. Cosan’s care model integrates nurse care managers, nutrition specialists, behavioral health professionals, and medication support resources to help patients better manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes, and enhance quality of life—while enabling providers to deliver more proactive, coordinated care. www.cosangroup.com

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