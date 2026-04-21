They’re Not Aging, They’re Ascending: A Nashville Portrait Experience Captures Women Over 40 in Their Power

The beautiful women of this years 40 Over 40 Portrait Experience Goldy Locks in front of the historic Treemont Mansion

Women Are Flying in From Around the World for This Nashville Experience—Here’s Why

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Photographer, pro wrestler, television personality, and rock frontwoman Goldy Locks will host the 40 Over 40 Portrait Experience Gala on Wednesday, April 29 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the historic Tremont Mansion, bringing together women from across the country and around the world for an evening centered on confidence, transformation, and visibility.Created through The Factory Photography by Goldy Locks, the 40 Over 40 Portrait Experience has grown from a local project into an international movement designed to redefine how women over 40 see themselves. Participants travel from across the United States and abroad, including Europe, to take part in a full-day portrait session that combines professional styling, wardrobe access, and guided photography in a high-energy, supportive environment.The April 29 gala will feature 40 large-scale portrait installations displayed throughout the estate, each representing a personal story of resilience, reinvention, or celebration. The event serves as both an exhibition and a gathering space for the women involved, many of whom are meeting in person for the first time.Participants in the project include women from a wide range of backgrounds, including survivors of trauma, individuals navigating health challenges, mothers entering new life chapters, and professionals marking personal or career milestones. The experience is designed to provide a space where women can reconnect with their identity and confidence, often for the first time in years.Proceeds from the event and related portrait sales will benefit YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee, which provides critical services including safe housing, job support, and resources for women rebuilding their lives after domestic violence.The gala will also feature a storytelling component through “40 Over 40 Fabulous Fare,” a print-on-demand publication pairing participant-submitted dishes with personal narratives, further highlighting the connection between identity, memory, and legacy.Set at the historic Tremont Mansion, with ties to the era of Andrew Jackson, the estate offers a stunning, one-of-a-kind backdrop that blends Southern history with modern elegance. Thoughtfully brought back to life by owners Alex Hollis and Shannon O’Neil, the property reflects a passion-driven approach that makes every event feel personal, elevated, and unforgettable.Goldy Locks, whose career began in front of the camera at a young age before transitioning into photography and entertainment, developed the experience after recognizing a gap in representation for women over 40 in media and visual culture.“This is about giving women the opportunity to be seen as they are now,” said Locks. “Not filtered by age, expectation, or limitation, but fully realized.”The 40 Over 40 Portrait Experience continues to expand, with growing international participation and increasing demand for future sessions.EVENT DETAILSEvent: 40 Over 40 Portrait Experience GalaDate: Wednesday, April 29, 2026Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PMLocation: Tremont MansionRSVP: https://thefactoryphotographybygoldy.co/gala-art-exhibit-rsvp-26 MEDIA CONTACTThe Factory Photography by Goldy LocksWebsite: https://thefactoryphotographybygoldy.co/ Website: https://www.thefactoryphotography.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.