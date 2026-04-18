Advanced Urology Opens 13th Clinic Location in Dallas, Georgia, Bringing Better Care to Paulding County

New Dallas office extends practice's innovation-led model — combining minimally invasive technology, measurable patient outcomes, and better patient experience

DALLAS, GA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Urology today announced the opening of its 13th clinic location in Dallas, Georgia, the county seat of Paulding County and a northwestern exurb of Atlanta located approximately 30 miles from the downtown area. The new office extends the practice's innovation-driven, outcomes-focused model of urologic care to one of Georgia's fastest-growing counties, where population growth has outpaced the availability of specialty services.Paulding County's population is estimated at 198,577 in 2026, an increase of 39 percent since 2010, making it one of the fastest-growing counties in the state. Despite this rapid growth, residents seeking specialty urologic care have historically had to travel significant distances to Marietta, Kennesaw, or central Atlanta for evaluation and treatment.Built Around Three Commitments: Innovation, Outcomes, and ExperienceThe Dallas clinic reflects the same operating philosophy that has defined Advanced Urology's growth across Georgia: that patients deserve access to the most advanced urologic technology available, that clinical protocols should be measured by outcomes rather than volume, and that the patient experience — from scheduling to follow-up — should be redesigned around the patient rather than the practice.Innovation. The Dallas office connects patients to Advanced Urology's full innovation portfolio, including minimally invasive BPH therapies (UroLift, Aquablation, and Prostate Artery Embolization), focal prostate cancer ablation, advanced laser treatment for kidney stones, and third-line therapies for overactive bladder including sacral neuromodulation. Through the practice's six ambulatory surgery centers across Georgia, Dallas patients have direct access to site-of-service options that deliver procedures in a lower-cost, patient-friendly setting rather than a hospital.Outcomes. Advanced Urology has built internal quality programs that track and publish clinical outcomes across its highest-volume conditions. The practice recently reported a 45 percent reduction in antibiotic prescriptions among 200 women treated under its recurrent UTI protocol, with 55 percent of patients reporting meaningful improvement in symptom burden — a model it applies across BPH, kidney stones, and other chronic urologic conditions. Dallas patients will be treated under the same protocols, with the same outcome tracking, used across the practice.Experience. Patients at the Dallas clinic will have access to same-week appointments, in-office diagnostic testing, and a care-coordination model designed to minimize the repeat visits and phone-tag cycles that frustrate patients across specialty medicine. The office is structured to eliminate the 30-plus-mile drive that Paulding County residents have previously faced for urologic care.Leadership Perspective"Opening a new location is not just a real estate decision — it is a clinical commitment," said Jitesh Patel, MD, Founder and President of Advanced Urology. "Every patient who walks into our Dallas office will receive the same technology, the same evidence-based protocols, and the same measured outcomes as every other patient in our system. Paulding County deserves that standard of care, and now they have it without the drive.""The way we measure success is simple," said Vahan Kassabian, MD, Chief Physician Officer of Advanced Urology. "Are we using the best available technology? Are patients getting better — and can we prove it? Is their experience one they would recommend to a family member? Our Dallas clinic is built around those three questions, and our entire model is designed to answer yes to each of them."Continued Expansion Across GeorgiaThe Dallas opening is part of Advanced Urology's continued expansion across the state. Over the past decade, the practice has grown to become metro Atlanta's largest urology group, combining the clinical rigor of an academic program with the access and convenience of a community practice. The Dallas clinic is now accepting new patients. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 404-586-4570 or visiting advancedurology.com.About Advanced UrologyAdvanced Urology is metro Atlanta's largest urology practice, with 14 clinic locations and 6 ambulatory surgery centers across Georgia. The practice is built around three commitments: adopting the most advanced urologic technology available, measuring and improving patient outcomes across every major condition it treats, and delivering a patient experience designed around convenience, access, and care continuity. Advanced Urology offers specialized programs in BPH, overactive bladder, recurrent UTI, prostate cancer, kidney stones, low testosterone, and erectile dysfunction. To learn more, visit advancedurology.com or call 404-586-4570.

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