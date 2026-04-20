BLUE DIAMOND CONSTRUCTION FOUNDER PAT MILLER NAMED 2026 NJBIZ ICON

Pat Miller, President, Blue Diamond Construction named 2026 NJBiz ICON.

I am proud to represent the ‘underdogs’ who have turned their trades into a life-long mission of leadership.” — Pat Miller, President, Blue Diamond Construction

JACKSON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Diamond Construction , a leading women-owned commercial carpentry and structural framing firm, is proud to announce that its Founder and President, Pat Miller, has been recognized by NJBiz as a 2026 ICON Award honoree.The NJBiz ICON Awards celebrate New Jersey business leaders over the age of 60 who have demonstrated sustained success and strong leadership within their industries and their communities. For Miller, this recognition serves as a testament to her 30-year legacy that evolved into the leadership of one of the state's most respected women-owned business enterprises (WBE).“This honor is not just a personal milestone; it is a recognition of the grit and resilience that defines the construction industry,” said Miller. “At Blue Diamond, we believe that a strong foundation is everything—whether you are framing a new commercial property or building a sustainable business from the ground up. I am proud to represent the ‘underdogs’ who have turned their trades into a life-long mission of leadership.”Miller will be formally honored at the NJBiz ICON Awards breakfast on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at the Marigold in Somerset.A Pillar of the New Jersey Built EnvironmentUnder Miller’s leadership, Blue Diamond Construction has become a critical partner in New Jersey’s physical and economic revitalization. Specializing in structural metal framing, drywall and acoustical ceilings, the firm has been instrumental in the development of major commercial, retail and medical complexes across the state.The Voice of the UnderdogWhile Blue Diamond remains her primary focus, Miller’s influence as a strategist extends across the broader entrepreneurial landscape. As the host of the podcast, From Underdog to Entrepreneur: Building Dreams , she leverages her 30 years of industry experience to provide advocacy for founders across all sectors—from tech and professional services to the skilled trades. Having recently achieved a milestone of 15,000+ downloads in 100+ days, the podcast has become a hub for founders looking for entrepreneurial strategy to build a strong foundation.Miller is also the best-selling author of Kicking Karma's Ass : Unbelievable Stories of Strength, Resilience and Perseverance, All Told with a Twist of Humor. The award-winning book chronicles her journey of professional reinvention and resilience, serving as a roadmap for others navigating personal and professional adversity.The Blueprint for the Next GenerationThrough her advocacy for career and technical education and her web series, Behind the Blueprint, Miller is modernizing how the world views the building trades. By providing a "boots-on-the-ground" look at life on a construction site, she is bridging the gap between classroom learning and the real world, showing the "Toolbelt Generation" that a career in the trades is a sophisticated, high-tech and high-reward path.About Blue Diamond ConstructionBased in Jackson Township, N.J. and founded by Pat Miller, Blue Diamond Construction has been quietly building New Jersey for more than 30 years. A certified women-owned business specializing in commercial carpentry and metal framing, it has played an integral role in the revitalization of iconic Asbury Park, as well as communities like Brick, Jackson, Howell, Woodbridge, South Brunswick, Kenilworth and Newton. It manages large scale commercial projects from medical facilities, office and apartment buildings to cafes, churches and shopping centers. Essentially, places that people use every day, creating neighborhoods where families thrive. For more information: www.bluediamondconstructionnj.com Social media users:Twitter: https://twitter.com/BluedmndNJ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/BlueDmndNJ

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.