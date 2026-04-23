Exodus Cry Unveils High Class, an Investigative Documentary Exposing Trafficking in Las Vegas Escort Industry

High Class Film Poster Behind the scenes of the movie High Class

A powerful new film uncovers coercion, exploitation, and the hidden systems driving Las Vegas’s multibillion-dollar escort economy

In cities like Las Vegas specifically, demand is constant, it's normalized, it's marketed, and then that demand creates an environment where exploitation thrives.” — Leah Albright-Byrd

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exodus Cry has announced the upcoming release of its latest investigative documentary, High Class , a powerful film that exposes the hidden realities behind Nevada’s multibillion-dollar escort industry. Set to premiere on April 30 at 6:30 p.m. PDT on the Exodus Cry Films platform , with a wider public release on YouTube beginning May 21, High Class pulls back the curtain on what is often portrayed as a glamorous adult playground, revealing a system rooted in coercion, control, and exploitation.Through raw first-person accounts, High Class tells the stories of women who were pulled into the Las Vegas sex trade against their will. While billions of dollars flow through the industry, the women at its center are often left with nothing, controlled by networks of violence, manipulation, and systemic corruption."In cities like Las Vegas specifically, demand is constant, it's normalized, it's marketed, and then that demand creates an environment where exploitation thrives,” shared Leah Albright-Byrd, a survivor of trafficking in Vegas who is featured in the film.High Class, which first debuted at the Newport Beach Film Festival, represents a significant milestone in the organization’s ongoing efforts to expose trafficking and drive cultural change. By confronting the myths surrounding escorting and prostitution, High Class aims to reshape public understanding and spark global conversation around the realities of sexual exploitation.“Our hope is that this film will forever change how the world understands trafficking and prostitution,” Nolot added, “inspiring a movement that will push back and pave the way for freedom, both in Las Vegas and around the world.”High Class continues Exodus Cry’s track record of impactful investigative storytelling, building on a body of work that has generated more than 100 million views worldwide and contributed to growing international awareness and policy change.Viewers can sign up to watch the April 30 premiere on the Exodus Cry Films platform at highclassmovie.com or tune in to the public YouTube release on May 21.Links:April 30 premiere: highclassmovie.comMay 21 YouTube release: youtube.com/magiclanternpicturesAbout Exodus CryExodus Cry is a global nonprofit organization committed to abolishing the exploitative sex trade and freeing its victims. Through legal advocacy, survivor support, and powerful storytelling through film and media, the organization works to expose exploitation, shift culture, and drive systemic change that protects vulnerable women and children worldwide.

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