Soaring Above Fear: Ivan Davis Releases Heartwarming Children's Book ‘I Believe I Can Fly’

Author Ivan Davis proudly presents his inspiring new book, I Believe I Can Fly, a journey of true self-discovery. I Believe I Can Fly by Ivan Davis explores the incredible heights we reach when we trust ourselves. Join Ivan on an emotional journey of healing and empowerment in his new book, I Believe I Can Fly.

A timid eagle and his eclectic group of friends discover that true courage comes from within in this new illustrated adventure.

FONTANA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spines is thrilled to announce the release of I Believe I Can Fly , a charming new picture book by Ivan Davis. In a world where eagles are expected to swoop and soar, young Earving hides a big secret: he is terrified of heights. This delightful tale turns the traditional "learning to fly" narrative on its head by pairing a grounded eagle with a supportive cast of flightless birds, proving that sometimes the best way to touch the sky is to rely on the friends who keep you grounded.Earving feels out of place among his soaring brothers, finding his true flock at school with the "Flightless Crew"—Pete the Penguin, Olivia the Ostrich, and Pat the Peacock. When the group decides to trek up a mountain to seek flying lessons from Olivia’s mysterious "Cousin Eagle," they encounter obstacles ranging from hissing snakes to hungry wolves. Through these challenges, I Believe I Can Fly weaves a narrative that celebrates diversity and mutual support. The journey culminates in a twist that offers a profound lesson for young readers: courage isn’t about changing who you are, but discovering the strength that was inside you all along.“We all have moments where we feel like we don’t fit the mold of what we’re supposed to be,” says author Ivan Davis. “I wanted to write a story where the hero doesn't find his wings by doing it alone, but through the encouragement of friends who celebrate him exactly as he is. Earving’s journey shows kids that even if you’re afraid, you’re capable of soaring when it matters most.”The "Flightless Crew" demonstrates that physical limitations do not define one's ability to contribute, protect, and inspire.Action-Packed Adventure: From retrieving sunken phones to karate-kicking wolves, the story engages active imaginations while maintaining a safe, fun tone.The story gently addresses anxiety and fear, offering a reassuring message that bravery often appears when we act to help others.I Believe I Can Fly is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the Author Ivan Davis is a creative storyteller dedicated to crafting narratives that empower young minds. With a focus on themes of friendship, self-acceptance, and adventure, Davis writes stories that encourage children to face their fears and value their unique communities. I Believe I Can Fly is his latest publication with Spines.Book DetailsTitle: I Believe I Can FlyAuthor: Ivan DavisPublisher: SpinesISBN: 979-8-90002-773-9Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines [ https://spines.com] , the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

I Believe I Can Fly by Ivan Davis | Official Book Trailer

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