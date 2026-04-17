Figliuzzi Wetland Mitigation Bank Now Available for Acquisition in Minnesota

163-Acre Wetland Mitigation Bank For Sale in Minnesota

A fully approved 163-acre Sedge Meadow wetland mitigation bank with ~147.85 federally approved credits is now offered for sale in Beltrami County, Minnesota.

A permanently protected, fully approved wetland with credits ready for immediate sale — we're proud to bring this asset to market and connect it with the right buyer.” — Victoria K. Bruce, The Mitigation Banking Group, Inc.

KELLIHER, MN, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mitigation Banking Group, Inc. announces the availability of the Figliuzzi Wetland Mitigation Bank , a fully approved, 163-acre Sedge Meadow and Wild Rice wetland mitigation bank located in Beltrami County, Minnesota. This turnkey conservation asset is now offered for acquisition at $22,500 per credit.The bank holds approximately 147.85 federally approved Sedge Meadow (Type 2) wetland mitigation credits under U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mitigation Banking Instrument File No. 200800982WAB, registered with the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) as Account S4564-1540 within HUC-8 Watershed 09020305 (Red Lakes, Red River Watershed). Final credit release was issued in October 2017, and all credits are available for immediate sale.The property — situated along Deep Ditch Road NE in Kelliher, Minnesota — was formerly a historic rice paddy that was fully hydrologically restored, seeded, and converted to a functioning freshwater wetland beginning in 2009. The site is permanently protected by a conservation easement held by BWSR and requires no additional development or permitting to begin transacting credits.Wetland mitigation credits are a legally mandated environmental asset class under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act. Developers, infrastructure projects, and public agencies that impact jurisdictional wetlands are required to purchase replacement credits from approved mitigation banks. With a finite and depleting credit supply, this asset class offers investors non-correlated returns backed by regulatory demand.The Figliuzzi Wetland Mitigation Bank represents one of the few remaining available mitigation banks in the Red River Watershed service area, with limited active competition and consistent historical absorption of credits in the region.This offering is exclusively marketed by The Mitigation Banking Group, Inc. For acquisition inquiries, investment details, or to request the full Offering Memorandum, contact Victoria K. Bruce at victoria@mitigationbankinginc.com or visit www.mitigationbankinginc.com

Figliuzzi Wetland Mitigation Bank | 163-Acre Sedge Meadow | Beltrami County, Minnesota | For Sale

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