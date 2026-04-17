CAMP BY THE LOREN, A LIMITED-TIME, CULINARY EXPERIENCE IS NOW OPEN AT THE LOREN AT TURTLE COVE RESIDENCES AND HOTEL

Open air dining experience at CAMP by The Loren Inspired dining and craft cocktails at CAMP by The Loren Craft cocktail bar at CAMP by The Loren

CAMP represents the next evolution of The Loren’s signature experience in Turks & Caicos

Culinary experiences that represent the natural environment and surroundings are a core expression of The Loren Brand.” — Stephen King, Founder of The Loren

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAMP at The Loren at Turtle Cove in Turks & Caicos, a limited-time, 60-seat pop-up culinary experience showcasing the celebrated techniques of The Loren Austin and The Loren Bermuda—each reimagined with a Turks & Caicos island flair, is now open. CAMP represents the next evolution of The Loren’s signature experience in Turks & Caicos - bringing together the artistry of its Austin and Bermuda kitchens, the natural beauty of Turks & Caicos, and the approachable sophistication that defines the brand. Guests will discover a refined, immersive, and distinctly Loren culinary experience while getting a first look at the development of the upcoming hotel opening in 2027 and the private marina and oceanfront luxury residences now available.

In addition to menu items handcrafted for gathering and connecting, CAMP is hosting a series of immersive experiences to bring guests closer to nature and art. Signature experiences include a boat-to-table fishing experience with Catchin’ Caicos, a rotating studio of art and expression to enhance the dining experience and showcase the connection between art and cuisine. The Loren’s signature Guest Chef Series comes to the island with award-winning chef Einat Admony, featured on April 25 and 26, 2026 and a one-hour, golden hour, clear water boat sunset cruise around Smith’s Reed in partnership with Turks Tours Co., followed by a family-style tasting menu of CAMP classics. This custom experience is a seamless progression from sea to table, capturing the essence of Turks and Caicos through nature, cuisine, and connection. Reservations are available now on Opentable.

“Culinary experiences that represent the natural environment and surroundings are a core expression of The Loren Brand. From Bermuda to Austin and now Turks and Caicos, we work to bring friends and family together through immersive dining venues and menus meant to inspire,” says Stephen King, Founder of The Loren. “As we continue to develop the expansion of The Loren Brand in Turks & Caicos with luxury real estate, a private marina and hotel, we are committed to creating spaces and offerings that celebrate the local culture and community.”

CAMP offers an open-air, dining experience framed by the future site of The Loren Turks & Caicos hotel, opening in 2027, and the resort’s currently available Marina and Ocean Residences and Villa Estates. Guests are invited before or after dinner at CAMP to the Bocce Lounge, perched above the coastline offering sweeping views of Babalua Beach.

The menu at CAMP features vibrant, coastal Mediterranean dishes with island flair, crafted by Chef Christian Grindrod. The menu showcases rustic, ingredient-driven cuisine meant for sharing and inspired by classics found at The Loren’s destination restaurants Pink Beach Club in Bermuda and Nido in Austin. Diner favorites include the signature Conch Fritters, shareable grilled Branzino and the CAMP custom cocktail made with The Loren’s private label-crafted rum, exclusive to the brand. Additional seasonal dishes feature coastal techniques, fire-focused elements, and premium island ingredients. The full menu can be viewed here.

As the development progresses, CAMP by The Loren will serve as a seasonal gathering place for the Turks and Caicos community and visitors alike, a relaxed yet refined hilltop setting where guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, craft cocktails, live entertainment, and exclusive views over Turtle Cove.

The Loren at Turtle Cove is located in Turtle Cove, Providenciales, The Turks & Caicos Islands and is a beachfront experience on the hilltop overlooking the hotel, private marina, luxury Residences and Villa Estates currently on the market. Reservations are now open and can be booked through May 10, 2026 at Camp by The Loren | Turks & Caicos Dining Experience.

For media inquires, please contact loren@privatelabel-marketing.com.

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