Richmond City Councillor Alexa Loo Wins the Global Fred Award for Public Service Excellence

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Fred Award & Certification Committee (GFA & GFC) announced that Alexa Loo, City Councillor of Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, has been honored with the Global Fred Award for Public Service Excellence in recognition of her outstanding contributions to public service, community development, and social cohesion.

The award presentation ceremony was held at Richmond City Hall, where Mr. William Liu, Senior Manager of the Global Fred Award & Certification, presented the official certificate, trophy, and commemorative medal to Councillor Loo on behalf of the Committee. The ceremony highlighted not only her personal achievements, but also the core values of responsibility, integrity, and dedication that define public service.

In his remarks, Mr. Liu stated: “Councillor Loo exemplifies a unique combination of excellence, discipline, and dedication. As a former Olympic athlete who represented Canada at the 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympics, she achieved remarkable success on the international stage. Today, she brings that same commitment to public service, playing a vital role in advancing public safety, supporting economic development, and promoting cultural harmony within the community. Her leadership continues to create meaningful and lasting impact.”

In her acceptance speech, Councillor Loo stated: “It is a great honor to receive the Global Fred Award. I am truly grateful for this recognition and honored to be part of an international platform that celebrates those who strive to make the world a better place. The belief of Global Fred Award & Certification—that the world can be beautiful only if those who strive for it are recognized, encouraged, and empowered—deeply resonates with me. This award is not only a recognition of my work, but also a strong encouragement for me to continue serving with purpose and responsibility. I would like to express my sincere appreciation to everyone who has supported me along this journey. It is through your trust, collaboration, and shared vision that I am able to stand here today. This recognition inspires me to keep contributing and to help build a more inclusive, safe, and vibrant community for all. Thank you to the Global Fred Award & Certification for this incredible honor.”

As a City Councillor of Richmond, Ms. Loo has consistently focused on key community priorities and demonstrated strong leadership in advancing public safety, particularly through community-based approaches to preventing drug use and protecting youth and families. Drawing on her professional expertise as a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), she has also advocated for responsible fiscal management, transparency, and efforts to reduce the tax burden on residents and businesses. In addition, Ms. Loo has actively supported local business development and economic vitality. Through practical policies and engagement with stakeholders, she has contributed to strengthening Richmond’s economic competitiveness and long-term resilience. She has also placed strong emphasis on cultural harmony. In one of Canada’s most diverse cities, she has leveraged her international experience as an Olympic athlete and her inclusive approach to governance to promote mutual respect, cross-cultural understanding, and social cohesion within the community.

Councillor Loo has announced her intention to run in the upcoming Richmond mayoral election, reflecting her continued commitment to public leadership and community service. The Global Fred Award & Certification Committee expresses its sincere appreciation for her dedication and extends its best wishes for her future endeavors, with the hope that she will continue to contribute positively to the city’s development in whatever capacity she serves.

The Global Fred Award for Public Service Excellence is a distinguished international honor recognizing individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership and long-term contributions in public service, social governance, and community development. The award emphasizes responsibility, sustainability, and international cooperation, and aims to inspire public service professionals worldwide to uphold their mission and contribute to a better world.

Alexa Loo's Acceptance Speech

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