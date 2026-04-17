HERBSOCIAL Hosts Free 420 Block Party in Lawrenceville, IL on April 19th

Community cannabis celebration brings live music, local food, artisan vendors, and cannabis brand activations to southern Illinois.

Rain tried to stop us last year, and it tried again this year. We moved the party to Sunday, and we're showing up anyway.” — Joanna Taylor, Store Manager at HERBSOCIAL

LAWRENCEVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HERBSOCIAL, Lawrenceville's community-focused cannabis dispensary, is hosting its 420 Block Party on Sunday, April 19, 2026, from 3–7 PM CDT. The free, outdoor event takes place at HERBSOCIAL's home base at 616 12th Street and is open to the community.The 420 Block Party brings together live music, local food vendors, artisan makers, cannabis brand activations, live glass blowing, exclusive product deals, and more, all in one afternoon. The event is designed to celebrate cannabis culture, break down stigma, and create a welcoming space for curious newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike.The celebration doesn't stop on Sunday. HERBSOCIAL marks 420 all weekend long — April 18 through April 20 — with rotating deals and special offers in-store throughout all three days. Customers can expect surprise deal drops on Monday, April 20."Rain tried to stop us last year, and it tried again this year. We moved the party to Sunday, and we're showing up anyway," said Joanna Taylor, Store Manager at HERBSOCIAL. "This community has been with us through everything, and we're not letting a little weather get in the way of celebrating together. Next year, we're taking this indoors, so nothing can stop us. For now, the party is on."Entertainment includes folk/Americana singer-songwriter Joshua Quimby, The Smoke Rings, and Brett Alvis serving as DJ and MC throughout the afternoon.Local food vendors include Krazy Sweet Treats, The Fair Lady Food Truck, Little Backyard Hutch, and TT's Sammiches.Artisan activations include a live glass blowing demonstration by Huffy Glass and vendors Hermits Holistics and Home Grown Comics.Cannabis brands supporting the event with exclusive 420 deals and activations include Block Party Sponsors Verano and Kaviar, alongside Savvy, Grow Sciences, The Essence, Galaxy Labs, Alchemy, Midweek Friday, 93 Boyz, UpNorth, Aeriz, Keefy, Dogwalkers, IESO, Sticky Greens, and Trippy Sips.Admission is free. Attendees must be 21+ to purchase or consume cannabis. HERBSOCIAL will be open during the event, and participating brands will have exclusive 420 deals and product drops on-site.More information and a full event listing are available at https://herbsocial.com/420-block party/ Event DetailsHERBSOCIAL616 12th Street, Lawrenceville, IL 62439Sunday, April 19, 20263:00 PM – 7:00 PM CDTFree Admission21+ to purchase or consume cannabis###About HERBSOCIAL Founded on the belief that cannabis brings people together, HERBSOCIAL is a community-focused cannabis dispensary in Lawrenceville, Illinois. Known for its welcoming environment, education-first approach, and commitment to authentic connection, HERBSOCIAL is more than a retail destination — it's a gathering place where shared experiences matter. Our House, Your Party.

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