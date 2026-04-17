Green Garden Group Selects Halstead Media to Strengthen Marketing Systems and Align HubSpot for Scalable Growth

Partnership connects marketing execution, sales technology, and HubSpot-enabled reporting—integrated with Aspire—to improve visibility, support scalable growth.

Partnering with Halstead gives us the infrastructure to match our sales and marketing efforts to the operational foundation we've already built.” — Billy McEnery, CEO of Green Garden Group

DOWNERS GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Garden Group has partnered with Halstead Media as part of a broader leadership initiative to formalize its marketing, sales, and CRM systems into a more integrated growth framework as the company continues to scale.Green Garden Group provides professional landscape services for residential and commercial clients across the Chicagoland region, headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois. As the company expands, leadership is investing in a more deliberate approach to align marketing activity, sales processes, and customer data within its HubSpot CRM ecosystem."Green Garden Group is built on a simple idea — great work, done consistently, across every branch and every market we serve” said Billy McEnery, CEO of Green Garden Group. “Partnering with Halstead gives us the infrastructure to match our sales and marketing efforts to the operational foundation we've already built. As we grow, we want everything — from how we generate leads to how we close and deliver jobs — to work as one system."This partnership establishes a more structured growth system for Green Garden Group, aligning marketing execution with sales processes and pipeline visibility across key service lines. The initiative also includes the implementation of a HubSpot-aligned CRM and sales infrastructure to improve pipeline visibility and lifecycle management, alongside closed-loop reporting that connects marketing activity directly to pipeline performance and revenue outcomes, as tracked in Aspire. In addition, structured conversion tracking and lifecycle automation will be established across channels, with sales technology designed to support longer sales cycles and enable operational scalability.Halstead Media works with established landscape companies to build integrated marketing and sales systems that connect campaign execution, CRM data, and revenue reporting into a unified growth framework, often structured within platforms such as HubSpot. The approach centers on aligning marketing performance directly with pipeline activity and booked revenue, rather than isolated campaigns or surface-level metrics.“Green Garden Group has built a strong operational foundation,” said Corey Halstead, Co-Founder of Halstead Media. “Our role is to remove the guesswork from marketing and sales by connecting execution, pipeline, and reporting into one system leadership can rely on to make decisions.”As landscape companies move beyond early growth stages, the ability to connect marketing, CRM systems, and revenue performance becomes increasingly important to sustaining expansion and maintaining operational accountability. This partnership reflects a broader shift toward system-driven growth models among high-performing landscape companies.About Green Garden GroupGreen Garden Group provides professional landscape services focused on creating and maintaining well-managed outdoor environments for residential and commercial properties. The company is known for its commitment to reliability, service quality, and operational discipline, with a continued focus on strengthening the systems that support long-term growth.About Halstead MediaHalstead Media is a marketing and sales systems company focused on the landscape and outdoor living industry. The company works with established landscape operators to structure marketing execution, CRM systems, and revenue reporting into connected growth frameworks that support scalable expansion. Learn more at www.halsteadmedia.com

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