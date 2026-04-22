Sea Glass Expands into Southwest Florida, Launching New Franchise Presence

Expansion into the Southwest Florida market is led by Brandon Reitz, bringing an investment-focused approach to the region

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sea Glass continues its strategic growth with the expansion of its franchise network into Southwest Florida through Sea Glass Gulf Realty , led by real estate professional and investment specialist Brandon Reitz.Already actively serving clients throughout Lee County and the greater Southwest Florida region, including Pine Island, Bokeelia, Bonita Springs, Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel, Sea Glass Gulf Realty has established a strong presence in the market and now operates as an official Sea Glass franchise, further strengthening the brand’s footprint in the region.Brandon Reitz brings a focused, investment-driven approach to real estate, specializing in investment properties and property management. With a degree in Real Estate Finance and a strong foundation in financial analysis and market strategy, he has helped hundreds of clients identify and capitalize on high-performing opportunities.“Brandon has built meaningful momentum in Southwest Florida and represents the type of owner we look to align with as we grow,” said Sarah Humphrey, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Sea Glass. “His understanding of the investment landscape and commitment to his clients makes him a strong addition to the Sea Glass network.”Known for his client-first philosophy, Brandon works closely with each client to understand their goals, risk tolerance, and long-term investment strategy, delivering tailored and data-driven guidance throughout the process.“Southwest Florida continues to present strong opportunities for both new and experienced investors,” said Reitz. “Our goal is to provide clients with the insight, tools, and support they need to make confident, strategic decisions in this market.”Sea Glass Gulf Realty offers a full range of services including investment acquisition, property management, and strategic portfolio development, supported by Brandon’s established platform, PineIslandVacations.com.In addition to his professional work, Brandon remains actively involved in the local community and is committed to using real estate as a tool for long-term growth and impact.For more information, visit SeaGlassGulfRealty.com or contact:Brandon ReitzOwner, Sea Glass Gulf Realty

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.