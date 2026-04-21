Florida Fine Art Photographer Launches National Parks Project for America 250

About

Doreen McGunagle Fine Art is an award-winning fine art nature photography studio specializing in landscape and wildlife imagery that captures the emotional essence of the natural world. Through limited-edition, museum-quality prints—available in acrylic, canvas, and metal, all handmade in Italy—Doreen McGunagle creates impactful visual narratives that elevate interior spaces while inspiring a deeper connection to nature. Her work has been featured in curated exhibitions, galleries, and publications, and is recognized for its blend of artistic expression and environmental storytelling. Each collection reflects a commitment to conservation photography, highlighting the beauty, fragility, and interconnectedness of ecosystems across the globe. Doreen McGunagle is also the founder of Global Voices for Nature Foundation Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing conservation through photography, education, and storytelling. A portion of proceeds from her artwork supports the foundation’s mission to inspire environmental awareness and protect the world’s most vulnerable landscapes.

Doreen McGunagle Fine Art