Florida Fine Art Photographer Launches National Parks Project for America 250
Rich layers of red, orange, and brown extend across the scene, each contour and fracture telling a story of geologic persistence.
Florida fine art photographer launches a conservation project highlighting America’s National Parks for the 250th anniversary.
Through her fine art nature photography, McGunagle captures the emotional depth of wildlife and landscapes, creating a compelling visual narrative that connects viewers to the natural world. Her work emphasizes the delicate balance of ecosystems and the urgent need to preserve these environments for future generations. From expansive national park vistas to intimate wildlife moments, each image reflects a deeper story of resilience, connection, and conservation.
This initiative aligns with a growing national focus on conservation and sustainability, as well as the historical importance of America’s national parks as symbols of freedom, heritage, and shared responsibility. By combining artistic expression with environmental advocacy, McGunagle positions her work at the intersection of fine art photography, conservation, and American identity.
“My goal is to create work that not only inspires visually but also encourages people to connect with and protect the natural world,” said McGunagle. “As we approach America’s 250th anniversary, it’s an opportunity to reflect on the landscapes that define our nation and the responsibility we have to preserve them.”
As part of this initiative, McGunagle will host a book signing on May 17th at The Artists Studio & Gallery, 222 U.S. Highway 1, Suite 7, Tequesta, FL, inviting collectors, art enthusiasts, and community members to engage with her work in a meaningful way. The event will offer guests the opportunity to learn more about the project's inspiration, experience her fine art photography up close, and connect with the broader conservation message. Attendees can scan a QR code to register for the event, making it easy to secure their place and participate in this special experience.
In addition to her photography, McGunagle is the founder of Global Voices for Nature Foundation Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing conservation through photography, education, and storytelling. The nonprofit supports initiatives that inspire environmental awareness and foster a deeper connection between people and the natural world. Through this initiative and her broader body of work, McGunagle continues to bridge the gap between art and advocacy.
Her work has been featured in curated exhibitions, galleries, and publications, gaining recognition for its emotional impact, artistic excellence, and commitment to conservation. Collectors and art enthusiasts are drawn to her ability to transform natural scenes into powerful visual statements that resonate on both aesthetic and emotional levels.
As America approaches its 250th anniversary, this conservation-focused photography initiative serves as both a celebration and a call to action—encouraging viewers to appreciate, protect, and preserve the landscapes and wildlife that define the nation’s identity.
To explore her collection of fine art photography, visit:
👉 https://www.doreenmcgunagle.com
Doreen McGunagle Ph.D.
Doreen McGunagle Fine Art
+1 561-310-7537
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Behind the Lens: Parks & Preservation | Photographer’s Journey to Protect Nature | Doreen McGunagle
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