Akribis Veins & Vitality Introduces Pelvic Floor Refresh Program Combining EmSella and EmSculpt Neo

EmSella at Akribis Veins & Vitality

Akribis Veins & Vitality is expanding its wellness offerings with the launch of its Pelvic Floor Refresh program.

By combining EmSella with EmSculpt Neo, we are addressing both the foundational muscle support system and the surrounding core musculature.” — Dr. Amanda Cooper

WORTHINGTON, OH, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Akribis Veins & Vitality is expanding its wellness offerings with the launch of its Pelvic Floor Refresh program, a non invasive treatment protocol that combines EmSella pelvic floor therapy with EmSculpt Neo core strengthening to address urinary incontinence and abdominal weakness without surgery or downtime.Pelvic floor dysfunction affects both women and men and may result from childbirth, aging, hormonal changes, athletic strain, weight fluctuations, or surgical procedures. Symptoms can include urinary leakage during coughing or exercise, urgency, decreased core stability, and reduced confidence in daily activities.The program may also benefit men recovering from prostate surgery, where pelvic floor muscles can become weakened or disrupted. Strengthening these muscles can support improved bladder control and help restore functional stability during recovery.EmSella utilizes high intensity focused electromagnetic energy to stimulate thousands of supramaximal pelvic floor muscle contractions during a single session. These contractions retrain and strengthen muscles that are difficult to engage with traditional exercises such as Kegels. Patients remain fully clothed while seated comfortably during the approximately 28 minute treatment.EmSculpt Neo complements pelvic strengthening by targeting abdominal muscles while simultaneously delivering radiofrequency energy to reduce fat and improve muscle tone. This dual approach enhances core support, which can reduce intra abdominal pressure and further support bladder control.“Pelvic health and core strength are deeply connected,” said Dr. Amanda Cooper of Akribis Veins & Vitality. “By combining EmSella with EmSculpt Neo, we are addressing both the foundational muscle support system and the surrounding core musculature. This integrated strategy leads to stronger functional outcomes and improved quality of life.”A typical Pelvic Floor Refresh protocol includes a series of EmSella sessions over several weeks, paired with scheduled Neo treatments based on patient goals. There is no anesthesia required, no incisions, and no recovery period, allowing patients to immediately return to work or daily activities.Financing options are available to make treatment accessible, and personalized consultations determine candidacy and expected outcomes.About Akribis Veins & VitalityAkribis Veins & Vitality, led by Dr. Amanda Cooper, is an Ohio based medical practice offering advanced vein care and innovative wellness treatments. The clinic is dedicated to evidence based therapies, personalized care plans, and improving patient confidence through modern, non surgical solutions.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://akribisveinsandvitality.com or call (614) 488-5090.

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