Portugal makes Waves: House of Fashion & IMC Models Set to Rival Traditional Fashion Weeks with Power from Paris Runway

On March 14th, 2026, Miriam Alves walks the Runway for House of Fashion and IMC Models Carolina Pires walks the Runway for House of Fashion and IMC Models where over 1,000 guests previewed 11 designers on March 14th Live interviews took place at The House of Fashion Portugal Runway Show where over 1,000 guests attended the star studded event - Presented by IMC Models - Powered by Paris Runway Official

With over 1,000 guest, LIVE TV, Red Carpet & Live Interviews - House of Fashion & IMC Models are curating something new with Paris Runway Official by Their Side

As the show continues its growth throughout Europe, we are expecting big things" says Brit, from Paris Runway Official. "Daniel and Joana and their team are putting on a runway show that is untouched.” — Brit Olivia, Paris Runway Official

NEW YORK CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- House of Fashion and IMC Models Agency presented their fifth international runway show in Northern Portugal on March 14th, marking a pivotal moment in Europe’s evolving fashion landscape. In collaboration with Paris Runway Official, the production welcomed over 1,000 guests to the newly renovated Fábrica Spinning and Weaving Factory in Santo Tirso which is an industrial landmark rooted in Portugal’s rich textile heritage.The event brought together global designers, industry professionals, editors, photographers and creatives for an evening that positioned Portugal as a rising contender among Europe’s leading fashion capitals. With increasing international attention, the region is strategically emerging as a new force signaling a shift that places it alongside established cities such as London and Milan.Location: Portugal - Where Heritage Meets InnovationNorthern Portugal has long held historical significance within the textile industry. Since the 18th century, Porto has been a central hub for textile production, where traditional craftsmanship continues to coexist with modern manufacturing innovation.Today, that legacy is evolving into something more expansive.With a renewed commitment to creativity, precision, and global collaboration, Portugal is rapidly establishing itself as a destination for both emerging and international talent. The House of Fashion runway in Santo Tirso exemplified this transformation blending cultural heritage with forward-thinking design.A Global Runway Experience - Powered by Paris Runway Official and Presented by House of Fashion Portugal and IMC ModelsProduced by CEO Daniel Esteves, alongside Operations Director Joana Silva and Casting Director Raquel Carvalho, the show was executed with precision, supported by an extensive team of makeup artists, hairstylists, stylists, and production professionals.The evening featured 11 collections spanning couture, streetwear, childrenswear, and conceptual fashion offering a platform for both established and emerging designers.From the opening moments, the energy was electric.Designer HighlightsThe runway opened with Micaela Oliveira, whose couture bridal collection enveloped the space in ethereal elegance. Lace, brocade, flowing veils, and cascading trains defined a vision rooted in romance and feminine strength.Belgian designer Laure Siassia followed with sharply tailored silhouettes, incorporating symbolic capes that embodied empowerment, identity, and inner resilience.Glovika presented a culturally immersive collection, merging global textiles—from African prints to Chinese silk—creating garments that reflected a dialogue between heritage and modernity.Lezon Atelier introduced a bold streetwear narrative, combining asymmetric denim, PVC, and nautical elements in a collection designed for individuality and edge.Sustainability took center stage with Punch-Oh!, a brand utilizing deadstock fabrics to challenge the environmental impact of fast fashion, delivering genderless designs rooted in authenticity and self-expression.Princess Vogue brought a cross-cultural perspective, blending Nigerian heritage with British tailoring through vibrant textiles and storytelling silhouettes.Emerging talent from Escola Professional do Ave demonstrated the next generation of design excellence, reinforcing the importance of educational platforms within the fashion ecosystem.Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada infused the runway with color and playfulness through her children’s collection, while By Vel, founded by Ukrainian sisters, presented a poetic couture line inspired by nature and childhood fantasy.Italian brand VDR (Via Delle Rose) delivered a contemporary mix of streetwear and structured tailoring, defined by bold graphics, layered textures, and urban influence.Closing the evening, Conceição Leite captivated audiences with a couture bridal collection, alongside the exclusive debut of her fragrance “Tissé,” a woody-oriental scent inspired by the essence of a bridal bouquet. The fragrance was unveiled on the runway by model and influencer Sara Cunha, marking a defining moment of the night.The Models: A Global PresenceOver 200 models, ranging from ages 5 to 45, took part in the show, representing countries including Portugal, Spain, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The majority were represented by IMC Models, an agency dedicated to building international platforms and runway opportunities since 2015.Designers consistently noted the models’ adaptability, professionalism, and commanding presence reinforcing IMC’s reputation for cultivating global talent.A Platform for the Future of FashionThe show featured a multi-runway setup, immersive screens for detailed viewing, and a red carpet experience that elevated the production to an international standard.More than a runway show, House of Fashion by IMC Models represents a growing platform designed to connect cultures, elevate emerging talent, and expand Portugal’s influence within the global fashion industry.A New Fashion Capital EmergesWhat unfolded in Santo Tirso was more than an event but it was a statement.Portugal is no longer a hidden gem within the fashion industry. It is a rising European fashion capital, driven by innovation, heritage, and a commitment to global collaboration.With Paris Runway Official supporting its international visibility, House of Fashion and IMC Models are redefining what a modern fashion week can look like accessible, diverse, and globally connected.As the industry continues to evolve, one thing is clear:All eyes are now on Portugal.With its next event in October, designers lined up to take part of the next event that guaranteed a handful of coverage. April's edition was found in ELLE, Harper's Bazaar, Grazia, GLAMOUR, Fashion Trendsetter, FashionX Magazine, LIVE TV and many more. October's edition will see the same amount of coverage, if not more."As the show continues its growth throughout Europe, we are expecting big things" says Brit, from Paris Runway Official. "Daniel and Joana and their team are putting on a runway show that is untouched. The professionalism, the guest list, the logistics of it all is unparallel to what we see coming out of other cities such as Milan and Paris. They are doing something we have not witnessed from a production company yet. I have been doing this for 15 years and I have one word for what they are doing... impressed. I am looking forward to continuing to watch Portugal and watch designers navigate there."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.