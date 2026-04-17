Secure Communities Forum and World Police Summit Convene Global Dialogue on Crypto Security and Policing

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Secure Communities Forum (SCF), in collaboration with the World Police Summit (WPS), successfully convened the Crypto Security & Policing Dialogue, bringing together senior law enforcement officials, industry leaders, and technology experts to address the evolving challenges of crypto-financial crime. Held as part of the WPS Dialogue series, the session forms a strategic precursor to the World Police Summit 2026 and underscores the growing importance of coordinated, cross-sector responses to digital financial threats.The session, co-presented by SCF and WPS, brought together over 100 live participants, reflecting strong global interest in the intersection of crypto security and policing.The dialogue was anchored by SCF’s CryptoShield initiative, an international platform designed to build operational bridges between law enforcement, financial institutions, and technology partners. Through targeted training, collaboration, and innovation, CryptoShield works to enhance the global response to crypto-financial crime and support the development of a safer and more transparent digital economy.The session was moderated by Sultan Al Dahbashi, First Lieutenant and Head of Permanent Alliances Development Branch at the International Affairs Bureau, and featured contributions from Eitan Charnoff of the Secure Communities Forum, Mike Latza, Regional Chief Security Officer at Mastercard, and Arushi Goel, Advisor at Chainalysis.The panel explored what the increasing ubiquity of crypto assets means for global policing, with particular emphasis on the need for trust, transparency, and cross-sector coordination. Speakers also highlighted SCF’s ongoing awareness and educational programming, including its collaboration with Mastercard to build crypto literacy among law enforcement globally.The session brought together a focused community of senior decision-makers from international law enforcement agencies, alongside industry pioneers and technical specialists. Discussions centred on strengthening investigative capabilities, enhancing intelligence-sharing mechanisms, and improving trust frameworks across jurisdictions and sectors.Participants emphasised that while awareness of crypto-enabled crime has increased, operational capability remains uneven. The dialogue highlighted the need for scalable training models, deeper public-private integration, and more structured international cooperation to address increasingly sophisticated threats.“This dialogue reflects a clear shift from awareness to action. As crypto-financial crime becomes more complex and transnational, the need for structured, operational collaboration between public and private actors is no longer optional; it is essential,” said Sultan Al Dahbashi, First Lieutenant and Head of Permanent Alliances Development Branch at the International Affairs Bureau, UAE Ministry of Interior.The discussion is expected to play a direct role in shaping the agenda for the World Police Summit 2026, with insights from the session informing future programming, including advanced training modules, multi-stakeholder workshops, and enhanced frameworks for cross-border intelligence collaboration.By convening global expertise and focusing on practical outcomes, the Secure Communities Forum continues to position CryptoShield as a leading platform for operational cooperation in the fight against crypto-financial crime.About the Secure Communities Forum:The Secure Communities Forum is an initiative supported by the Minister of Interior of the United Arab Emirates dedicated to bringing public safety practitioners in touch with the world around them. SCF runs diverse programming, workshops, research, and innovation across a range of universal Public Safety issues

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