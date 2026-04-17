NoMa Farmers Market Returns for Its 5th Season on Third Street NE

NoMa's Weekly Farmers Market Opens Thursday, April 30 and Returns Weekly Through October 2026

The NoMa Farmers Market has become a cornerstone of our community. As we celebrate five years, we’re proud to continue supporting local vendors while creating a place that brings people together. ” — Maura Brophy, NoMa BID President & CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NoMa Business Improvement District ( NoMa BID ) is excited to announce the return of the weekly NoMa Farmers Market on Thursday, April 30 on Third Street NE between M and N Streets NE. The market will take place every Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM through October 2026.Now celebrating its fifth year, the NoMa Farmers Market has grown into a vibrant destination, featuring 30 or more vendors each week. Visitors can shop from a diverse mix of local producers, growers, farmers, bakers, and makers, offering fresh produce, prepared foods, and artisanal goods. The market features music and frequent live performances by local musicians, with special programming and pop-up activations taking place in the adjacent Third Street Art Garden, a shaded, relaxing space where neighbors can gather to enjoy dinner, drinks, and community.“The NoMa Farmers Market has become a cornerstone of our community,” said Maura Brophy, NoMa BID President & CEO. “As we celebrate five years, we’re proud to continue supporting local vendors while creating a space where residents and visitors can come together to enjoy neighborhood connection, music, and delicious fresh food and seasonal treats.”Visitors can look forward to shopping from and supporting the following local small businesses participating in this year’s NoMa Farmers Market:• Alchy Cocktails• Amour Mushrooms LLC• Atlixcos Grill• Ashton Farms• Beans & Banh Mi• Bipartisan Gardens• BK Juices• Black Sesame Rolls• Blum Tea• Chippin• Choco Berry• Eatopian Eats• Farm Kettle Corn• Howells Standard• Itsumono• Mastiha• Na’guara Con Sabor Venezolano• Pleitez Produce Farm• Priority Pickles• Ravenhook Bakehouse• Red Fox Spices• Spicy Water African Grill• Sweet and Salty Bakery• Tae-Gu Kimchi• The Black Swan Company• 300 Grados Bakery• Veg Heaven• Vida Salsas• Wood Fire Pizza• Yalla Koshary• Yamaas!All produce vendors at the NoMa Farmers Market participate in DC’s Department of Health Produce Plus program, providing seasonal fruits and vegetables to DC residents with limited access to fresh, healthy food. For more information about eligibility and to sign up, please visit: www.freshfarm.org/produceplus The NoMa Farmers Market is free and open to the public, and managed by Diverse Markets Management. Vendors interested in being a part of the NoMa Farmers Market can apply here. Singers and musicians interested in performing at the market can apply here.For more information about the NoMa Farmers Market, including vendor and schedule updates, visit: https://nomabid.org/farmersmarket/ and follow the NoMa BID on Twitter (@NoMaBID), Instagram (@noma.bid), Tik Tok (noma.bid.dc), and Facebook (@NoMaBID) to learn about surprise giveaways and weekly vendor updates.

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